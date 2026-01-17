Uzbekistan And Boston Consulting Group Set Stage For Financial Sector Reforms

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) have discussed prospects for improving the country's banking and financial system, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The discussions took place during a meeting between BCG Managing Director and Global Head of the Risk and Compliance Practice Matteo Coppola and Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Kuchkarov.

The discussions focused on improving the efficiency of financial institutions, enhancing transparency, and strengthening overall financial stability. Special attention was devoted to attracting private capital, advancing institutional reforms, ensuring the optimal utilization of financial resources, and adopting cutting-edge international best practices.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed to further deepen bilateral cooperation, broaden dialogue on the identified areas, and pursue systematic and effective collaboration in implementing joint initiatives.

In parallel, a recent study by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) highlighted that the next 5 to 10 years present a unique opportunity for Uzbekistan to attract substantial investments and accelerate economic growth. The report further estimates that Uzbekistan will need to secure an additional $82 billion in investment between 2025 and 2029 to sustain its current development trajectory and maintain high levels of capital formation.