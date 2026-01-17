The Weight Of Marks On Kashmiri Young Minds

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

Classes 10 and 12 board results are out, and the valley is alive with celebration and comparison. Families cheer top scorers with sweets and applause, social media fills with congratulations, and everyone wants to see how students measure up.

Amid the excitement, one question stands out: do marks truly reflect a student's potential, or have they come to define a young person's worth?

Board exam scores have long acted as society's shortcut for achievement. High marks open doors, win praise, and promise opportunities, while lower marks often bring disappointment and leave students feeling they have failed.

Parents play a big role in this system. Rewards, expectations, and subtle messages link performance to self-esteem. Hard work matters, but assuming that effort must always produce perfect results puts enormous pressure on students and shapes how they see themselves.

Every year, reports emerge of students taking their own lives after failing an exam or falling short of expectations. These tragedies show a culture that places unbearable demands on children, turning a single score into a measure of their value. When society treats numbers as the only measure of worth, setbacks feel permanent, and some students see no way forward.

Parents often know these scores matter less as life moves on. Colleges, universities, and workplaces value creativity, problem-solving, and perseverance far more than a number on a sheet. History is full of people who struggled academically but achieved remarkable success later. Despite this understanding, society passes the same pressures to the next generation, shaping how children perceive achievement and failure.