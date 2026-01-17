NDA Set To Rewrite TN's Political Future In 2026, Claims BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 17 (IANS) A.N.S. Prasad, spokesperson of the Tamil Nadu BJP, said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is steadily advancing towards a historic victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, driven by what he described as the growing national confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Prasad said the recent electoral successes of the BJP and its allies in different parts of the country reflect a clear endorsement of the Modi government's governance model, which emphasises development, transparency and decisive administration.

He argued that this political momentum is now resonating strongly in Tamil Nadu as well.

"The mood of the people is changing. Voters are increasingly aware, assertive and determined to reject corruption and misrule," Prasad said, alleging that the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government has failed to live up to public expectations.

According to him, issues of corruption, administrative decay and policies perceived as anti-people have alienated large sections of society.

Prasad highlighted the NDA's major rally scheduled for January 23 at Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district as a key milestone in the alliance's campaign.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to address the gathering along with senior NDA leaders, including AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, signalling a united front between the BJP and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

The selection of Madurantakam, Prasad said, is symbolically significant. The area is home to the ancient Eri Katha Ramar Temple, associated with the legend of Lord Rama safeguarding the region from floods by protecting its vital water body.

"Just as Lord Rama protected the people and their resources, the NDA stands committed to protecting the welfare, culture and future of Tamil Nadu," he said.

Prasad also referred to the historic Uthiramerur inscriptions from the Chola period, which document advanced systems of local self-governance through the kudavolai method. He noted that Prime Minister Modi has often cited these inscriptions in Parliament and on 'Mann Ki Baat as proof of India's deep-rooted democratic traditions.

Concluding his remarks, Prasad said the 2026 elections would mark a decisive turning point for Tamil Nadu.

"From Madurantakam, a clear message will go out - an era of misgovernance is ending, and a new chapter of accountable, culturally rooted and development-driven governance under the NDA is about to begin," he said.