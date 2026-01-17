Malda Residents Excited Over PM Modi's Visit, Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Launch

MENAFN - IANS) Malda, Jan 17 (IANS) A large number of people thronged West Bengal's Malda district on Saturday to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rally, with visible enthusiasm ahead of his arrival.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to participate in three programmes later in the day in the minority-dominated district, including two administrative events and one political programme.

The visit is part of the Centre's broader push to strengthen and expand modern rail connectivity across eastern and northeastern India.

People gathering at the venue expressed excitement over the Prime Minister's visit and thanked the Central government for what they described as a renewed development push for West Bengal.

Several attendees highlighted the inauguration of the country's first Vande Bharat Sleeper train, which will connect Howrah in West Bengal with Kamakhya in Assam, as a major milestone.

In addition to the Vande Bharat Sleeper service, a number of Amrit Bharat Express trains linking North Bengal and the northeastern states with southern India are also set to be inaugurated during the visit.

Speaking to IANS, one attendee said, "We are very excited to see the Prime Minister. We look forward to what he has to say and also thank him for the new development projects."

Another person present at the rally venue told IANS, "We are happy to be here. Today, a Vande Bharat Sleeper train is being inaugurated, and we are excited about it."

A student attending the programme also shared his enthusiasm.

"I am very excited to see PM Modi. I'll thank him for the new projects being inaugurated in Bengal. Everyone here is happy and eagerly waiting for the Prime Minister," the student told IANS.

The large turnout reflected heightened public interest in the Prime Minister's visit, particularly in view of the railway projects aimed at improving connectivity between West Bengal, the Northeast and other parts of the country.

Political observers believe that the Prime Minister's visit to West Bengal is particularly important, not only from an administrative perspective but also from a political standpoint, amid the crucial Assembly elections in West Bengal scheduled for later this year.