Sri Ganganagar Court Orders Gangster Rohit Godara To Appear By Jan 19

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Jan 17 (IANS) The Sri Ganganagar court has issued an order for gangster Rohit Godara of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to appear by January 19. If he fails to appear, the trial will begin in his absence under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

It is worth noting that a case was registered against gangster Rohit Godara at the Sadar Police Station in Sri Ganganagar on June 4, 2025, for demanding ransom from a businessman and threatening to kill his family. The businessman stated in his complaint that he received calls and threatening messages demanding ransom on WhatsApp from a foreign number.

He was threatened that if he did not pay the money, he and his family would be killed. The investigation revealed that Rohit Godara and his group had sent these messages. Following this, when the accused arrived at the businessman's shop to collect the first instalment of Rs 5 lakh, a police team apprehended four accused along with a car.

These included Rajkumar alias Rocket, Kuldeep Kumar, Neeraj Swami, and Shyamsunder. All of them were associated with Rohit Godara. A charge sheet was then filed against the accused in court.

The police also recovered Rs 5 lakh in cash and seized the Fortuner car used to execute the crime.

Preliminary investigation revealed that all four accused were acting on the direct instructions of notorious gangster Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

However, Rohit Godara is still absconding, so a charge sheet has been filed against him under Section 335 of the BNSS, and a trial in absentia (trial in his absence) has been requested under Section 356.

Rohit Godara, a native of Bikaner, has been an active gangster of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for many years. He has demanded crores of rupees in ransom from businessmen in several districts of Rajasthan, including Sri Ganganagar and Bikaner. He runs his gang by issuing threats using foreign numbers. He is wanted in several cases, and dozens of cases are pending against him.