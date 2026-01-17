Around 130,000 Railway Infrastructure Facilities Damaged Since Start Of War Ministry For Development

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported in an interview with Ukrinform by Oleksii Balesta, Deputy Minister for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine.

In 2025 alone, over 1,195 enemy attacks were recorded on railway infrastructure, exceeding the total for 2023–2024 combined.

"Since the start of the full-scale invasion, around 130,000 railway infrastructure facilities have been damaged or destroyed – this includes tracks, stations, depots, and more. Some of these can be quickly repaired, others require long-term restoration, and unfortunately, some cannot be restored and must be rebuilt almost from scratch," Balesta said.

In particular, about 40 railway stations have been damaged during the war. Overall direct losses are estimated in the hundreds of billions of hryvnias and continue to grow daily.

Balesta noted that where possible, station buildings are gradually being restored and returned to operation. For example, stations in Synelnykove, Pavlohrad, and partially in Lozova are functional. However, in many regions, stations also serve as resilience points, so it is crucial to ensure heat, electricity, and basic conditions for people there.

At the same time, some facilities have suffered critical damage, such as Fastiv station in the Kyiv region, which was hit directly by a missile. Plans are being considered to install modular structures there to meet passenger needs.

According to the deputy minister, the key principle is restoring infrastructure to the level and within the time frame needed to ensure train movement. Tracks, overhead lines, and other critical facilities are repaired as a priority – often within hours after attacks.

Balesta stressed that strikes on infrastructure affect both freight and passenger transportation. Due to intensified attacks and adverse weather conditions, train delays have become more frequent; however, thanks to the work of railway personnel, infrastructure is restored as quickly as possible.

He also highlighted losses among railway workers.

"In 2025, as a result of enemy attacks, 78 railway workers were injured, and unfortunately, seven died. This is a great pain for me personally and for the entire railway family," Balesta added.

As previously reported, JSC Ukrzaliznytsia has temporarily suspended coupon payments on its Eurobonds to preserve liquidity, maintain uninterrupted railway transportation, and ensure timely salary payments to employees.