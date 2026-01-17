Exterior Lighting Dimmed At Railway Stations In Five Ukrainian Cities

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's state rail operator Ukrzaliznytsia announced this on Facebook.

"In Lviv, Dnipro, Odesa, Kyiv, and Kharkiv, we are dimming exterior lighting at railway stations to save electricity," the statement said.

Ukrzaliznytsia said that "points of invincibility" continue to operate as usual, offering people a place to warm up, recharge their devices, and spend cold evenings in warmth and comfort.

Earlier reports said that amid the difficult situation in the energy system caused by massive Russian attacks, the Kyiv Defense Council decided to limit the use of electricity for outdoor lighting in the capital starting January 16.

Photos: Ukrzaliznytsia