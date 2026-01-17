Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Border Guards Strike Three Quad Bikes, Russian Vehicle With Drones In Southern Sector

Border Guards Strike Three Quad Bikes, Russian Vehicle With Drones In Southern Sector


2026-01-17 12:04:06
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service stated this on its website.

"In the south of the country, border guard drone operators continue to successfully destroy enemy targets. Thanks to their professional and coordinated work, this time the following were hit: three enemy quad bikes, a video surveillance camera, and a light vehicle," the statement said.

Read also: Paratroopers using Grad destroy Russian equipment in Pokrovsk

As Ukrinform previously reported, FPV drone operators of the Aquila unit of the Steel Border border brigade destroyed two shelters and three vehicles of the Russian invaders in the Kursk sector.

Photo: Joint Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

MENAFN17012026000193011044ID1110609870



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search