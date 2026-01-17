Border Guards Strike Three Quad Bikes, Russian Vehicle With Drones In Southern Sector
"In the south of the country, border guard drone operators continue to successfully destroy enemy targets. Thanks to their professional and coordinated work, this time the following were hit: three enemy quad bikes, a video surveillance camera, and a light vehicle," the statement said.Read also: Paratroopers using Grad destroy Russian equipment in Pokrovsk
As Ukrinform previously reported, FPV drone operators of the Aquila unit of the Steel Border border brigade destroyed two shelters and three vehicles of the Russian invaders in the Kursk sector.
Photo: Joint Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
