403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Commends Iran for Halting Executions
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated Friday that he welcomed Iran’s choice to cancel a significant number of planned executions.
"I greatly respect the fact that all scheduled hangings, which were to take place yesterday (Over 800 of them), have been cancelled by the leadership of Iran. Thank you!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Yet, according to local outlets, Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami, an Iranian cleric, declared Friday that demonstrators in Tehran should face execution.
Trump has consistently expressed backing for protesters in Iran and strongly condemned Iranian officials’ handling of the demonstrations, which began on Dec. 28 in Tehran following the steep decline of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. The protests later expanded to other cities.
The US president had earlier suggested he might authorize military strikes on Iran if authorities responded to the protests with deadly force, but reportedly stepped back from this option after learning of Iran’s decision to cancel the scheduled executions.
"I greatly respect the fact that all scheduled hangings, which were to take place yesterday (Over 800 of them), have been cancelled by the leadership of Iran. Thank you!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Yet, according to local outlets, Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami, an Iranian cleric, declared Friday that demonstrators in Tehran should face execution.
Trump has consistently expressed backing for protesters in Iran and strongly condemned Iranian officials’ handling of the demonstrations, which began on Dec. 28 in Tehran following the steep decline of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. The protests later expanded to other cities.
The US president had earlier suggested he might authorize military strikes on Iran if authorities responded to the protests with deadly force, but reportedly stepped back from this option after learning of Iran’s decision to cancel the scheduled executions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment