Lafleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) Gets Infusion Of New Capital To Restart Gold Production Operations In Abitibi Gold Belt

LaFleur Minerals is a Canadian near-term gold producer focused on restarting operations at its Beacon Gold Mill and Mine, and its nearby Swanson Gold Project, all located at the eastern edge of the renowned Abitibi gold belt in Val d'Or, Quebec

LaFleur recently completed oversubscribed placements to inject more than $7.8 million into its operations, paving the way for restarting production at their own mill, using an existing stockpile of gold ore at the site for a trial processing run

LaFleur can also provide custom milling as a secondary revenue stream, handling processing orders from regional operators, in addition to its own gold exploration project and source of mineralized material The Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing 750 metric tons per day of ore, is fully permitted to process up to 1.8 million metric tons of tailings, and is in a state of readiness pending the restart

The recent closing of a non-brokered hard-dollar private placement funding drive, a Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (“LIFE”) offering and a tax flow-through eligible offering have put gold explorer and near-term producer LaFleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) in position to begin creating value in accordance with production plans for its wholly owned mill. LaFleur Minerals is a well-positioned gold play in a Tier 1 jurisdiction, headed for gold production restart and revenue generation, with a rare combination of district-scale exploration and processing infrastructure.

LaFleur Minerals injected combined gross proceeds of more than $7.8 million into its operations through the three funding mechanisms ( ), announced as the company prepares to commission and restart gold production operations at the Beacon Gold Mine and Mill located in the renowned Abitibi Gold Belt ( ), Canada's largest gold producing region.

The Beacon Gold Mill is located on Route 117 in Val d'Or, Quebec, about 60 km south of LaFleur's Swanson Gold Project...

Qualified Person Statement:

All scientific and technical information contained in this article has been reviewed and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

