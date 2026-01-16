Benjamin Cremaschi And Lilly Reale Receive The 2025 U.S. Soccer Young Player Of The Year Award Presented By Henkel

MENAFN - 3BL) ROCKY HILL, Conn., January 16, 2026 /3BL/ - As a proud Official Partner of U.S. Soccer, Henkel, a leading manufacturer of well-known consumer and industrial brands including Dial® soap, Persil® and all® free clear laundry detergent, Snuggle® fabric softeners, Schwarzkopf® hair care and Loctite®, OSI®, Technomelt®, and Bonderite® adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings, today announced that Benjamin Cremaschi and Lilly Reale have been named the 2025 U.S. Soccer Young Player of the Year Award recipients. In recognition of their achievements and influence beyond the game, Henkel will donate a total of $20,000 to charities selected by each player. It is the first time the award includes a charitable donation provided by a U.S. Soccer sponsor.

Presented annually to recognize the exceptional accomplishments of U.S. Soccer Youth National Team players, the Young Player of the Year Award honors Benjamin Cremaschi as the Young Male Player of the Year and Lilly Reale as the Young Female Player of the Year for their performances, leadership, and impact throughout the 2025 season. The awardees were selected by U.S. Soccer sporting representatives, select national media members, and a fan vote at the end of 2025.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the incredible talent and dedication of this year's Young Male and Female Player of the Year award winners,” said Stephanie Bates, Vice President, Partnership Marketing of U.S. Soccer.“These athletes represent the future of our sport, and their achievements reflect the passion and commitment that drive U.S. Soccer forward. We're equally proud to have Henkel as the presenting sponsor of these awards. Their commitment to supporting young athletes and shaping future stars ensures that the game continues to thrive for generations to come.”

Henkel will donate $10,000 to the Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics (FAST), selected by Benjamin Cremaschi, to support research and treatment for Angelman Syndrome.

Henkel will donate $10,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Boston, chosen by Lilly Reale in support of its efforts to create opportunities to help youth explore their passions and find their purpose to set them up for success.

“We are honored to be the presenting sponsor of the Young Player of the Year Award as part of our commitment to grow the game for future generations,” said Jennifer Schiavone, Henkel Vice President, Corporate Communications, Americas.“We congratulate Benjamin and Lilly on this well-deserved recognition and celebrate the example they set for young athletes everywhere. Their leadership and impact extend beyond the game, and we are proud to introduce the donations in their name to charitable organizations that are close to their hearts.”

Henkel's support of the Young Player of the Year Award is part of a multi-year sponsorship with U.S. Soccer to improve access to the game of soccer by creating moments of community, inclusion and opportunity. Henkel is also working with U.S. Soccer and the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) to expand access to the game through free youth clinics. Alongside Henkel's community equipment drives that provide needed gear and the Dial® Clean Sheet program supporting classrooms nationwide-these efforts create opportunities for kids to play, grow and thrive on and off the field.

