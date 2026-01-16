Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Funakoshi

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met today with Japanese Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Funakoshi Takehiro in Washington, D.C. The Deputy Secretary and Vice Minister discussed opportunities to advance economic and security cooperation and reaffirmed a shared commitment to the U.S.-Japan Alliance as the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific. They also explored ways in which the two countries could further strengthen deterrence and expand security coordination in the region.