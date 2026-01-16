The Lost Etiquette: 7 Manners From The 1960S We Desperately Need Back

MENAFN - Budget and the Bees)

We live in an era of casual convenience. We text instead of call, we show up late with a“lol sorry” message, and we wear sweatpants to dinner. While I am not advocating for a return to rigid, stifling rules, we have thrown the baby out with the bathwater. The etiquette of the 1960s wasn't just about being fancy; it was about reducing social friction. It was a code of conduct that told people,“I respect you and your time.”

The RSVP That Actually Means Something

In the 60s, if you received an invitation, you responded. And-here is the kicker-you stuck to your answer. Today, an RSVP is treated as a“maybe.” We wait to see if a better offer comes along, or we ghost the host entirely until the day of.

This is selfish. It forces hosts to chase down headcounts and waste money. Bringing back the firm“Yes” or“No” is a small act of integrity. It shows that your word still means something.

Dressing for the Occasion

You don't need to wear a tuxedo to the grocery store, but the total abandonment of dress codes signals a lack of effort. When you showed up to a dinner party in the 60s, you dressed up. It wasn't about vanity; it was a compliment to the host.

It said,“This event matters to me, so I made an effort.” Showing up in gym clothes to a nice event tells the host,“I treat your effort with the same casualness as my laundry day.”

The Handwritten Thank-You Note

A text message with a prayer-hands emoji is not a thank-you note. There is a tangible power in receiving a handwritten card. It requires time, postage, and thought. In a digital world, ink on paper screams authenticity.

It acknowledges that someone spent their time and money on you. Taking three minutes to write a physical note validates their generosity in a way a digital notification never can.

Punctuality as a Virtue

Cell phones have ruined our sense of time. We think that because we can text“running 10 mins late,” it makes the lateness okay. It doesn't. In the 60s, 7:00 PM meant 7:00 PM.

Being on time is the ultimate sign of respect. It says,“My time is not more valuable than yours.” Chronic lateness is a subtle power play that says the world waits for you. Let's stop normalizing it.

Privacy in Public

This is a big one. In the 60s, conversations were private. Today, we are forced to listen to speakerphone conversations in checkout lines, waiting rooms, and restaurants. It is an invasion of shared peace.

Restoring the“manners of volume”-keeping your personal business personal-would instantly lower the collective stress level of society. No one needs to hear about your medical results while buying bread.

Manners Are Social Glue

Respect is a Choice. Etiquette is not about being“posh”; it is about empathy. It is about anticipating the needs and feelings of the people around you. By adopting just a few of these“lost” habits, you set yourself apart as someone who values human connection over lazy convenience.

I'm curious: What is one“old school” rule you wish people still followed today? Vent in the comments below!