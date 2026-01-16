Urban Air Mobility Market To Reach USD 69.83 Billion By 2040, Driven By Evtol Commercialization And Vertiport Infrastructure Development Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Urban Air Mobility Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Urban air mobility market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

The Urban Air Mobility Market size is poised for transformational expansion, growing from an estimated USD 6.07 billion in 2026 to USD 69.83 billion by 2040, registering a CAGR of 21.45% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by rapid advancements in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, improvements in battery energy density, and increasing regulatory clarity supporting pilot programs and early commercialization. Investments in vertiport infrastructure, air traffic management, and fleet financing models are accelerating ecosystem readiness. Early demand is concentrated in intracity passenger transport, while emergency medical services and cargo applications are emerging as high-growth segments based on the latest Urban Air Mobility Market analysis.

Key Trends in the Urban Air Mobility Market

The following Urban Air Mobility Market analysis highlights trends shaping industry evolution and adoption:

Progress Toward eVTOL Certification: Aircraft manufacturers are advancing piloted eVTOL certification programs, enabling near-term commercial deployment while autonomous platforms mature.

Battery and Propulsion Technology Improvements: Advances in battery energy density and hybrid-electric propulsion are extending range, payload capability, and operational flexibility.

Vertiport and Infrastructure Development: Public–private partnerships and municipal initiatives are accelerating vertiport construction, supporting scalable UAM network deployment.

Regulatory Sandbox Frameworks: Phased certification and sandbox programs are reducing commercialization risks while allowing real-world operational trials.

Rising Demand for Time-Sensitive Urban Transport: Urban congestion and travel-time unpredictability are increasing demand for premium air mobility solutions across passenger and emergency use cases.

Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

Piloted

Autonomous

Piloted aircraft accounted for the largest Urban Air Mobility Market share in 2026, while autonomous platforms are expected to record the fastest growth over the forecast period.

By Propulsion Type

Fully Electric

Hybrid Electric

Fully electric aircraft dominated early deployments, while hybrid-electric platforms are gaining adoption for extended-range missions.

By Range

Intracity

Intercity

Intracity routes represented the largest share of the Urban Air Mobility Market due to shorter mission profiles and higher vertiport density.

By Application

Passenger Transport

Cargo & Logistics

Emergency Medical Services

Passenger transport led the market in 2026, while emergency medical services are projected to grow at the highest CAGR.

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

North America held the leading Urban Air Mobility Market share in 2026, supported by regulatory engagement and private investment. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth, driven by smart city initiatives and low-altitude economy programs.

Major Players

The Urban Air Mobility Market remains moderately concentrated, with key players focusing on aircraft certification, ecosystem partnerships, and infrastructure integration. Major companies include:

Joby Aviation

Archer Aviation

Lilium GmbH

Volocopter GmbH

EHang Holdings Limited

These companies are prioritizing scalable manufacturing, regulatory approvals, and strategic alliances to strengthen competitive positioning.

Conclusion

The Urban Air Mobility Market forecast indicates rapid expansion through 2040, supported by eVTOL commercialization, infrastructure investment, and rising urban congestion. While piloted aircraft will dominate early operations, autonomous platforms represent a substantial long-term opportunity. North America maintains market leadership, while Asia-Pacific emerges as a high-growth region. Companies that successfully align technology development, regulatory compliance, and vertiport ecosystems are best positioned to capture future growth opportunities in the global Urban Air Mobility Market.

