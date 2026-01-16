Urban Air Mobility Market To Reach USD 69.83 Billion By 2040, Driven By Evtol Commercialization And Vertiport Infrastructure Development Mordor Intelligence
Introduction
The Urban Air Mobility Market size is poised for transformational expansion, growing from an estimated USD 6.07 billion in 2026 to USD 69.83 billion by 2040, registering a CAGR of 21.45% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by rapid advancements in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, improvements in battery energy density, and increasing regulatory clarity supporting pilot programs and early commercialization. Investments in vertiport infrastructure, air traffic management, and fleet financing models are accelerating ecosystem readiness. Early demand is concentrated in intracity passenger transport, while emergency medical services and cargo applications are emerging as high-growth segments based on the latest Urban Air Mobility Market analysis.
Key Trends in the Urban Air Mobility Market
The following Urban Air Mobility Market analysis highlights trends shaping industry evolution and adoption:
Progress Toward eVTOL Certification: Aircraft manufacturers are advancing piloted eVTOL certification programs, enabling near-term commercial deployment while autonomous platforms mature.
Battery and Propulsion Technology Improvements: Advances in battery energy density and hybrid-electric propulsion are extending range, payload capability, and operational flexibility.
Vertiport and Infrastructure Development: Public–private partnerships and municipal initiatives are accelerating vertiport construction, supporting scalable UAM network deployment.
Regulatory Sandbox Frameworks: Phased certification and sandbox programs are reducing commercialization risks while allowing real-world operational trials.
Rising Demand for Time-Sensitive Urban Transport: Urban congestion and travel-time unpredictability are increasing demand for premium air mobility solutions across passenger and emergency use cases.
Market Segmentation
By Vehicle Type
Piloted
Autonomous
Piloted aircraft accounted for the largest Urban Air Mobility Market share in 2026, while autonomous platforms are expected to record the fastest growth over the forecast period.
By Propulsion Type
Fully Electric
Hybrid Electric
Fully electric aircraft dominated early deployments, while hybrid-electric platforms are gaining adoption for extended-range missions.
By Range
Intracity
Intercity
Intracity routes represented the largest share of the Urban Air Mobility Market due to shorter mission profiles and higher vertiport density.
By Application
Passenger Transport
Cargo & Logistics
Emergency Medical Services
Passenger transport led the market in 2026, while emergency medical services are projected to grow at the highest CAGR.
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
North America held the leading Urban Air Mobility Market share in 2026, supported by regulatory engagement and private investment. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth, driven by smart city initiatives and low-altitude economy programs.
Major Players
The Urban Air Mobility Market remains moderately concentrated, with key players focusing on aircraft certification, ecosystem partnerships, and infrastructure integration. Major companies include:
Joby Aviation
Archer Aviation
Lilium GmbH
Volocopter GmbH
EHang Holdings Limited
These companies are prioritizing scalable manufacturing, regulatory approvals, and strategic alliances to strengthen competitive positioning.
Conclusion
The Urban Air Mobility Market forecast indicates rapid expansion through 2040, supported by eVTOL commercialization, infrastructure investment, and rising urban congestion. While piloted aircraft will dominate early operations, autonomous platforms represent a substantial long-term opportunity. North America maintains market leadership, while Asia-Pacific emerges as a high-growth region. Companies that successfully align technology development, regulatory compliance, and vertiport ecosystems are best positioned to capture future growth opportunities in the global Urban Air Mobility Market.
