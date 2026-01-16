Prostate Cancer Pipeline And Competitive Landscape: 150+ Companies, 160+ Therapies, And The Next Wave Of FDA-Backed Innovation, Analyses Delveinsight

Key Highlights from the Prostate Cancer Pipeline Report

Prostate Cancer Overview

Prostate cancer is among the most frequently diagnosed malignancies in men, particularly affecting those aged 50 and above. Originating in the prostate gland, which plays a key role in seminal fluid production, the disease can remain indolent for extended periods, although aggressive variants may metastasize rapidly to bones and other organs-making early diagnosis critical.

Major risk factors include aging, hereditary predisposition, genetic alterations, and lifestyle influences. Higher incidence rates are observed among African American men and individuals with a family history of prostate or breast cancer. Symptoms may involve urinary difficulties, reduced urine flow, pelvic pain, or the presence of blood in urine, though early-stage disease often remains asymptomatic.

Diagnosis typically relies on PSA testing, digital rectal examination, imaging modalities such as MRI, and confirmatory biopsy. Treatment approaches vary based on disease stage and patient health, ranging from active surveillance and surgery to radiation, hormonal therapy, chemotherapy, and emerging targeted or immunotherapies.

Improved disease awareness, technological advances in diagnostics, and innovative treatments continue to enhance survival rates and patient outcomes. Early screening and personalized care remain central to effective prostate cancer management.

Snapshot of Selected Pipeline Therapies



177Lu-PSMA-I&T – Curium

Opevesostat (MK-5684; ODM-208) – Merck / Orion

Mevrometostat (PF-06821497) – Pfizer

TRUQAP (capivasertib) – AstraZeneca

177Lu-PNT2002 – Lantheus

177Lu-DOTA-rosopatamab (TLX591) – Telix Pharmaceuticals

TAVT-45 – Tavanta Therapeutics

Saruparib (AZD5305) – AstraZeneca

CAN-2409 – Candel Therapeutics Fuzuloparib – Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals

Scope of the Prostate Cancer Pipeline Report



Coverage: Global

Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical

Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type: Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: PSMA inhibitors (Prostate-specific Membrane Antigen Inhibitors), CYP11A1 inhibitor, EZH2 inhibitor, Proto-oncogene protein c-akt inhibitor, PSMA-targeted therapy, Ionising radiation emitter, Steroidal inhibitor of CYP17A1, Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase-1 inhibitor, Thymidine kinase expression stimulants, Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 2 inhibitors

Key Prostate Cancer Companies: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK), Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX), Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL), AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN), AB Science S.A. (EPA: AB), Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY), MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX), Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR), Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS), Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN), Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADL), Ipsen S.A. (EPA: IPN), LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX), ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX), Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX), Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JANX), AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV), Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC: SRNEQ), Avacta Group plc (LSE: AVCT), BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE), Duality Biologics (HKEX: 6988), Curium, Modra Pharmaceuticals, Syntrix Pharmaceuticals, Zenith Epigenetics, Phosplatin Therapeutics, Laekna Therapeutics, Tavanta Therapeutics, Madison Vaccines, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals, Blue Earth Therapeutics, Aurigene Oncology, Sathgen Therapeutics, Full-Life Technologies, NextPoint Therapeutics, SL VAXiGEN, Nammi Therapeutics, and 858 Therapeutics, and others Key Prostate Cancer Pipeline Therapies: 177Lu-PSMA-I&T, Opevesostat (MK-5684), 177Lu-DOTA-rosopatamab, Cabozantinib, Capivasertib, Masitinib, FPI-2265, 177Lu-PNT2002, Mevrometostat (PF-06821497), Fuzuloparib, ModraDoc006, BMS-986218, Lorigerlimab, SX-682, ZEN-3694, Vudalimab, OPDIVO (nivolumab), Zenocutuzumab, Vobramitamab Duocarmazine, PT-112, LAE201, TAVT-45, pTVG-HP (MVI-816), TAS-115, KPG-121, ARV-766, CAN-2409, Saruparib (AZD5305), 177Lu-rhPSMA-10.1, Tazemetostat (Tazverik), KEYTRUDA, LAVA-1207, Masofaniten (EPI-7386), P PSMA 101, JANX 007, AUR107, MSP008-22, 225Ac-FL-020, NPX267, ABBV-969, SL-T10, Abivertinib, ETX-19477, AVA 6000, QXL138AM, BG-68501, DB-1311, and others

