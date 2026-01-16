Neurotrophic Keratitis Market To Witness Promising Upswing By 2034, Delveinsight Forecasts Oyster Point Pharma, Recordati Rare Diseases, Mimetech, Claris Biotherapeutics, Regentree, BRIM Biotech

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Neurotrophic Keratitis Companies in the market include - Dompé Farmaceutici, BRIM Biotechnology, ReGenTree, LLC, Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., Syneos Health, Recordati Rare Diseases, MimeTech, Claris Biotherapeutics, and others.

DelveInsight's “Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Neurotrophic Keratitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Neurotrophic Keratitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

The Neurotrophic Keratitis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Neurotrophic Keratitis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Neurotrophic Keratitis market dynamics.

Some of the key facts of the Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Report:



The Neurotrophic Keratopathy market size was valued at approximately USD 870 million in 2024 and is expected to expand at a notable CAGR throughout the study period from 2020 to 2034.

In April 2025, OKYO Pharma confirmed that urcosimod, previously known as OK-101, maintains stability for over two and a half years in single-use ampoules designed for patient use. This achievement marks a significant advancement in supporting the drug's long-term potential as it moves through clinical development. Urcosimod is currently undergoing a Phase 2b clinical trial a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-masked study with 48 participants-aimed at evaluating its efficacy in treating neurotrophic keratopathy (NCP), a severe and progressive degenerative eye condition.

In January 2025, Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Provectus”) (OTCQB: PVCT) announced the successful completion of a $3 million seed funding round for VisiRose, Inc., its subsidiary focused on developing innovative ocular therapies. The funding supports preparations for a pre-investigational new drug (IND) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding RB-PDAT, a potential treatment for infectious keratitis.

In 2024, the United States dominated the neurotrophic keratitis market, accounting for approximately 98% of the total market size across the 7MM, far exceeding the contributions from the EU4 countries, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In 2024, France held the largest share of the neurotrophic keratitis market across the EU4 and the UK, accounting for nearly 30%, while Germany recorded the smallest share at around 10% during the same year.

The expected launch of new therapies, such as BRM424, is likely to reshape the neurotrophic keratitis market and influence its overall size in the years ahead.

In 2024, approximately 60,300 individuals across the EU4 and the UK were living with neurotrophic keratitis, underscoring a substantial regional disease burden and the increasing need for earlier diagnosis, better treatment options, and targeted approaches to prevent long-term corneal damage.

Within the EU4 and the UK, the United Kingdom reported the highest number of diagnosed prevalent neurotrophic keratitis cases at approximately 8,500 in 2024, followed by Germany with around 6,000 cases, while Spain recorded the lowest prevalence at about 3,400 cases.

In 2024, diagnosed prevalent neurotrophic keratitis cases in the United States exhibited a notable gender disparity, with approximately 20,000 cases reported in females compared to about 13,500 cases in males, indicating a higher disease burden among women.

In 2024, Japan recorded approximately 12,350 prevalent cases of neurotrophic keratitis, and this figure is projected to increase further by 2034, indicating a rising disease burden.

In 2024, neurotrophic keratitis cases in Japan were largely concentrated in Stage 3 disease, characterized by corneal ulcers, with approximately 2,500 cases. This was followed by Stage 2 persistent epithelial defects at around 1,950 cases and Stage 1 epithelial alterations at about 1,110 cases. The distribution reflects a higher burden of advanced disease and emphasizes the importance of early diagnosis and timely treatment to limit disease progression.

The Neurotrophic Keratitis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that most of the Neurotrophic Keratitis cases comprise of the female population

Neurotrophic Keratitis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Neurotrophic Keratitis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Neurotrophic Keratitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Neurotrophic Keratitis

Prevalent Cases of Neurotrophic Keratitis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Neurotrophic Keratitis Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Neurotrophic Keratitis

Neurotrophic Keratitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Neurotrophic Keratitis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Neurotrophic Keratitis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Neurotrophic Keratitis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Neurotrophic Keratitis Therapies and Key Companies



OXERVATE (Cenegermin-bkbj): Dompé Farmaceutici

BRM424: BRIM Biotechnology

RGN-259: ReGenTree, LLC

OC-01 (varenicline): Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.

cenegermin-bkbj: Dompé Farmaceutici

Udonitrectag: Syneos Health

rhNGF: Dompé Farmaceutici

REC 0559: Recordati Rare Diseases/MimeTech CSB-001: Claris Biotherapeutics

Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Strengths



Increasing prevalence of other conditions causes neurotrophic keratitis, thereby increasing NK population.

The development of novel molecules potentially targets epithelial healing and corneal innervation. Advances in biotechnology, laser and robotic treatment also aid in the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis.

Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Opportunities



The recent approval of Oxervate by EMA and priority review designation approved by the USFDA will popularize the utilization of recombinant human nerve growth factors for the treatment of neurotrophic keratitis during the forecast period. Researchers are increasing their investments to develop and discover drugs that could potentially treat rare eye disease

Scope of the Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Neurotrophic Keratitis Therapeutic Assessment: Neurotrophic Keratitis current marketed and Neurotrophic Keratitis emerging therapies

Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Dynamics: Neurotrophic Keratitis market drivers and Neurotrophic Keratitis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Neurotrophic Keratitis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Access and Reimbursement

