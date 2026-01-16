Knee Osteoarthritis Market To Evolve Rapidly Over The Next Decade By 2034, Delveinsight Observe Sanofi, Anterogen, Enlivex Therapeutics, ICM, Peptinov, Techfields Pharma, Paradigm Biopharma

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Knee Osteoarthritis Companies in the market include - Sanofi, Anterogen, Enlivex Therapeutics, ICM, Sao Thai Duong Joint Stock Company, Peptinov, Techfields Pharma, Taiwan Liposome Company, Centrexion Therapeutics, Biosplice Therapeutic, Noven Pharmaceuticals, Kolon TissueGene, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Organogenesis, BioSenic (Bone Therapeutics), Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., ICM Biotech Australia, Grünenthal GmbH, Akan Biosciences, LLC, GlaxoSmithKline, and others.

DelveInsight's “Knee Osteoarthritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Knee Osteoarthritis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Knee Osteoarthritis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Knee Osteoarthritis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Knee Osteoarthritis Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Knee Osteoarthritis Market Report:



The Knee Osteoarthritis market size was valued ~USD 14, 400 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In January 2026, Biosplice Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapies through small-molecule inhibition of CLK/DYRK kinases, announced the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. FDA for its investigational knee osteoarthritis treatment. The company's lead candidate, lorecivivint (LOR), is a small-molecule injectable suspension designed for intra-articular administration once or twice annually. Evaluated across 11 clinical studies, LOR demonstrated meaningful improvements in pain and physical function while maintaining a favorable safety profile. Findings from the Phase 3 OA-07 trial further showed sustained improvements in medial joint space width on imaging over multiple years, supporting LOR's potential to become the first disease-modifying therapy for osteoarthritis.

In May 2025, Lipogems announced the successful completion of its ARISE I U.S. FDA IDE Study, with the final patient visit now concluded. This marks a significant milestone in progressing Lipogems as a treatment option for knee osteoarthritis (OA) in patients who are not eligible for or ready to undergo knee replacement. The double-blind, randomized controlled trial included 173 participants across 18 leading U.S. clinical sites. The study's primary focus is on assessing pain relief and functional improvement 12 months after injection. Results on efficacy and safety are anticipated by late 2025.

In May 2025, Genascence Corporation, a clinical-stage biotech firm focused on transforming musculoskeletal disease treatment through gene therapy, reported positive 12-month safety and biomarker findings from its Phase 1b DONATELLO trial of GNSC-001. This investigational gene therapy targets interleukin 1 (IL-1) for treating knee osteoarthritis (OA). The 12-month results confirmed the trial met its primary endpoint, showing consistent safety and tolerability across all tested doses. Additionally, the study met a key secondary endpoint, demonstrating sustained IL-1Ra expression in synovial fluid, reinforcing the six-month data previously reported.

In May 2025, Moximed, a pioneering medical device company focused on enhancing care for individuals with knee osteoarthritis (OA), announced that the first patients have been treated in its latest randomized controlled trial (RCT). The MOTION study is a prospective, multicenter trial designed to compare the effectiveness of the MISHA Knee System against non-surgical treatment options in patients with medial knee osteoarthritis.

In April 2025, Pacira BioSciences reported that its gene therapy candidate, PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec), showed long-lasting improvements in knee pain, mobility, and stiffness for up to two years in a Phase I trial. Participants received a single local injection of the therapy. The study included 72 individuals aged 30 to 80, categorized based on the severity of their knee osteoarthritis using the Kellgren-Lawrence (K/L) grading system.

In April 2025, Israel-based Enlivex Therapeutics announced the completion of enrollment for the Phase II portion of its Phase I/II trial evaluating Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy for moderate to severe knee osteoarthritis. In this phase, over 133 subjects were randomized and treated. The multi-center, randomized trial is divided into two stages, with Phase I being an open-label, dose-escalation study focused on assessing the safety and tolerability of Allocetra injections into the knee.

In March 2025, RION, a clinical-stage company specializing in regenerative medicine and exosome-based therapies, announced the enrollment of the first patient in its Phase 1b trial of Purified Exosome Product (PEP) for treating Knee Osteoarthritis (OA). This marks a significant step in RION's mission to develop cutting-edge regenerative solutions for unmet medical needs.

In September 2024, Cytonics announced the completion of patient enrollment in a Phase I clinical trial for CYT-108, which is being investigated as a potential disease-modifying therapy for knee osteoarthritis (OA). CYT-108 is a recombinant variant of the alpha-2-macroglobulin blood serum protease inhibitor.

Among the 7MM, the US holds the largest market size for knee osteoarthritis (OA). This growth is driven by the emergence of new therapies, with the market size for knee OA estimated to be around USD 8,900 million in 2023.

In May 2024, Organogenesis reported encouraging topline results from a Phase III randomized controlled trial assessing the safety and effectiveness of ReNu in managing symptoms of knee osteoarthritis.

In 2023, the US recorded the highest number of prevalent cases, totaling approximately 18,499,200, followed by Japan.

In the US, the age group of 70 years and older represented the highest number of cases in 2023, while the lowest number of cases was observed in the 18–39 age group.

A study by Yokota et al. (2023) indicates that knee osteoarthritis is highly prevalent in Japan, affecting an estimated 25.3 million individuals over the age of 40, with around 8 million experiencing symptomatic cases.

In 2023, there were approximately 97 million diagnosed cases of knee osteoarthritis in the 7MM. This number is expected to rise during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

In 2023, within the EU4 and the UK, the highest proportion of age-specific knee osteoarthritis cases were observed in individuals aged 70 and above, followed by those in the 60-69 and 50-59 age groups.

Key Knee Osteoarthritis Companies: Sanofi, Anterogen, Enlivex Therapeutics, ICM, Sao Thai Duong Joint Stock Company, Peptinov, Techfields Pharma, Taiwan Liposome Company, Centrexion Therapeutics, Biosplice Therapeutic, Noven Pharmaceuticals, Kolon TissueGene, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Organogenesis, BioSenic (Bone Therapeutics), Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., ICM Biotech Australia, Grünenthal GmbH, Akan Biosciences, LLC, GlaxoSmithKline, and others

Key Knee Osteoarthritis Therapies: SAR446959, ANT-301, Allocetra, ICM-203, TD0015, PPV06, X0002, TLC599, CNTX-4975, Lorecivivint (SM04690), HP-5000, Invossa (TG-C), ZILOSUL (pentosan polysulfate sodium), ReNu (Amniotic Suspension Allograft), JTA-004, Resiniferatoxin, ICM-203, RTX-GRT7039, StroMel, GSK3858279, and others The Knee Osteoarthritis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Knee Osteoarthritis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Knee Osteoarthritis market dynamics.

Knee Osteoarthritis Overview

Knee osteoarthritis (OA) is a degenerative joint disease where the cartilage in the knee deteriorates over time, causing pain, stiffness, swelling, and reduced mobility. It is commonly associated with aging, injury, or overuse, leading to the wear and tear of the knee joint. Symptoms can range from mild discomfort to severe disability, often affecting daily activities.

Get a Free sample for the Knee Osteoarthritis Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

Knee Osteoarthritis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Knee Osteoarthritis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Knee Osteoarthritis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Knee Osteoarthritis

Prevalent Cases of Knee Osteoarthritis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Knee Osteoarthritis Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Knee Osteoarthritis

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Knee Osteoarthritis epidemiology trends @ Knee Osteoarthritis Epidemiology Forecast

Knee Osteoarthritis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Knee Osteoarthritis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Knee Osteoarthritis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Knee Osteoarthritis Therapies and Key Companies



SAR446959: Sanofi

ANT-301: Anterogen

Allocetra: Enlivex Therapeutics

ICM-203: ICM

TD0015: Sao Thai Duong Joint Stock Company

PPV06: Peptinov

X0002: Techfields Pharma

TLC599: Taiwan Liposome Company

CNTX-4975: Centrexion Therapeutics

Lorecivivint (SM04690): Biosplice Therapeutic

HP-5000: Noven Pharmaceuticals

Invossa (TG-C): Kolon TissueGene

ZILOSUL (pentosan polysulfate sodium): Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals

ReNu (Amniotic Suspension Allograft): Organogenesis

JTA-004: BioSenic (Bone Therapeutics)

Resiniferatoxin: Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

ICM-203: ICM Biotech Australia

RTX-GRT7039: Grünenthal GmbH

StroMel: Akan Biosciences, LLC GSK3858279: GlaxoSmithKline

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Knee Osteoarthritis market share @ Knee Osteoarthritis Treatment Landscape

Knee Osteoarthritis Market Strengths



New approaches to osteoarthritis therapy currently being investigated include attempts to identify disease-modifying osteoarthritis drugs, tissue engineering for reconstituting intact cartilage and joint tissues, and biomechanically active methods for reducing aberrant loading in osteoarthritis-involved joints. Single injection joint function enhancing hyaluronic acid formulation's sales are steadily rising, and companies are looking to expand into new markets to increase their single injection product profit.

Knee Osteoarthritis Market Opportunities



Disease-modifying osteoarthritis drugs (DMOADs) could offer new therapeutic targets to restore the quality and function of tissues affected by osteoarthritis. People eagerly await non-opioid options, and key players can target this lucrative market segment while others are developing therapies for the same.

Scope of the Knee Osteoarthritis Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Knee Osteoarthritis Companies: Sanofi, Anterogen, Enlivex Therapeutics, ICM, Sao Thai Duong Joint Stock Company, Peptinov, Techfields Pharma, Taiwan Liposome Company, Centrexion Therapeutics, Biosplice Therapeutic, Noven Pharmaceuticals, Kolon TissueGene, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Organogenesis, BioSenic (Bone Therapeutics), Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., ICM Biotech Australia, Grünenthal GmbH, Akan Biosciences, LLC, GlaxoSmithKline, and others

Key Knee Osteoarthritis Therapies: SAR446959, ANT-301, Allocetra, ICM-203, TD0015, PPV06, X0002, TLC599, CNTX-4975, Lorecivivint (SM04690), HP-5000, Invossa (TG-C), ZILOSUL (pentosan polysulfate sodium), ReNu (Amniotic Suspension Allograft), JTA-004, Resiniferatoxin, ICM-203, RTX-GRT7039, StroMel, GSK3858279, and others

Knee Osteoarthritis Therapeutic Assessment: Knee Osteoarthritis current marketed and Knee Osteoarthritis emerging therapies

Knee Osteoarthritis Market Dynamics: Knee Osteoarthritis market drivers and Knee Osteoarthritis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Knee Osteoarthritis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Knee Osteoarthritis Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Knee Osteoarthritis companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Knee Osteoarthritis Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Knee Osteoarthritis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Knee Osteoarthritis

3. SWOT analysis of Knee Osteoarthritis

4. Knee Osteoarthritis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Knee Osteoarthritis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Knee Osteoarthritis Disease Background and Overview

7. Knee Osteoarthritis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Knee Osteoarthritis

9. Knee Osteoarthritis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Knee Osteoarthritis Unmet Needs

11. Knee Osteoarthritis Emerging Therapies

12. Knee Osteoarthritis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Knee Osteoarthritis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Knee Osteoarthritis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Knee Osteoarthritis Market Drivers

16. Knee Osteoarthritis Market Barriers

17. Knee Osteoarthritis Appendix

18. Knee Osteoarthritis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.