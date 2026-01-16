HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Market To Evolve Rapidly Over The Next Decade By 2034, Delveinsight Observes Genentech, Astrazeneca, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Gilead Sciences, Beigene, Eisai

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Companies in the market include - Genentech, Inc., AstraZeneca, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Gilead Sciences, BeiGene, Eisai Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Adagene Inc, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd, Pfizer, Novartis, CytomX Therapeutics, Tyme, Inc, Puma Biotechnology, Inc., G1 Therapeutics, Inc., Context Therapeutics Inc., and others.

DelveInsight's “HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Report:



The HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In January 2025, Genentech Therapeutics' Phase III clinical trial of Itovebi achieved the key oncology benchmark of improved overall survival (OS) in patients with certain forms of metastatic breast cancer, while also delaying disease progression. Additional findings from the randomized, double-blind study (NCT04191499) revealed that Itovebi, also known as inavolisib, demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in OS when combined with Ibrance (palbociclib) and Faslodex (fulvestrant). This benefit was specifically observed in patients with PIK3CA-mutated, hormone receptor (HR)-positive, and HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer.

The US experienced 253,465 new instances of breast cancer in 2020, according to the Global Cancer Observatory (2020)

According to data from Surveillance, Epidemiology and End Results (SEER, n.d.), the US female population experiences the diagnosis of more than 200,000 new instances of breast cancer each year

According to the Global Cancer Observatory (2020), there were 69,697 new cases of breast cancer in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, respectively, in 2020

Key HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapies: Paclitaxel, Doxorubicin, AZD9833, Pembrolizumab, TF2 - 68 Ga-IMP-288, BGB-290, Eribulin, Dapagliflozin, ADG106, Famitinib Malate, Talazoparib Tosylate, Letrozole, CX-2009, SM-88, Neratinib, G1T38, Onapristone, and others

Key HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapies: Paclitaxel, Doxorubicin, AZD9833, Pembrolizumab, TF2 - 68 Ga-IMP-288, BGB-290, Eribulin, Dapagliflozin, ADG106, Famitinib Malate, Talazoparib Tosylate, Letrozole, CX-2009, SM-88, Neratinib, G1T38, Onapristone, and others

The HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer epidemiology based on gender analyzed that HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer mainly develops in older women The HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer market dynamics.

HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Overview

HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer is a type of breast cancer that has spread beyond the breast and nearby lymph nodes to other parts of the body (metastatic) and does not overexpress the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) protein. Since HER2 is not overactive, HER2-targeted therapies like trastuzumab are ineffective. Treatment typically focuses on hormonal therapy, chemotherapy, or immunotherapy, depending on hormone receptor status (HR-positive or triple-negative). HER2-negative status influences prognosis and treatment strategy.

HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer

Prevalent Cases of HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer

HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapies and Key Companies



Paclitaxel: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Doxorubicin: Genentech, Inc.

AZD9833: AstraZeneca

Pembrolizumab: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

TF2 - 68 Ga-IMP-288: Gilead Sciences

BGB-290: BeiGene

Eribulin: Eisai Inc.

Dapagliflozin: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

ADG106: Adagene Inc

Famitinib Malate: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd

Talazoparib Tosylate: Pfizer

Letrozole: Novartis

CX-2009: CytomX Therapeutics

SM-88: Tyme, Inc

Neratinib: Puma Biotechnology, Inc.

G1T38: G1 Therapeutics, Inc. Onapristone: Context Therapeutics Inc.

Scope of the HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Companies: Genentech, Inc., AstraZeneca, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Gilead Sciences, BeiGene, Eisai Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Adagene Inc, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd, Pfizer, Novartis, CytomX Therapeutics, Tyme, Inc, Puma Biotechnology, Inc., G1 Therapeutics, Inc., Context Therapeutics Inc., and others

Key HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapies: Paclitaxel, Doxorubicin, AZD9833, Pembrolizumab, TF2 - 68 Ga-IMP-288, BGB-290, Eribulin, Dapagliflozin, ADG106, Famitinib Malate, Talazoparib Tosylate, Letrozole, CX-2009, SM-88, Neratinib, G1T38, Onapristone, and others

HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer current marketed and HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer emerging therapies

HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Dynamics: HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer market drivers and HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

