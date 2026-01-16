Steel Casting Market Booming Worldwide Demand, Growth And Future Scope 2026-2029 Arcelormittal, Doosan Corporation, Kobe Steel & More

MENAFN - GetNews) The Steel Casting Market is experiencing steady growth, supported by rising demand from construction, automotive, energy, and heavy machinery sectors. Key players such as ArcelorMittal, Tata Metaliks, Amtek Auto, Hitachi Metals, and POSCO are focusing on capacity expansion, advanced casting technologies, and high-strength alloys to improve durability, performance, and cost efficiency across applications.

The global steel casting market is projected to grow from USD 33.90 billion in 2025 to USD 42.18 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.6%, during the forecast period. This study thoroughly examines key market aspects, including steel casting market trends, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, emerging opportunities, technological advancements, innovation, financial performance, competitive positioning, and regional developments.

Steel casting refers to the pouring of molten steel into molds to produce specified shapes and parts with high strength, toughness, and wear resistance. These castings are used widely in automotive, construction, aerospace, energy, and machinery due to their toughness and resistance to extreme conditions. The steel casting market is being driven by factors such as rapid industrialization, increased demand from automotive and renewable energy sectors, and technological advancements in casting technologies. Still, high production costs, supply chain disruptions, and competition from lightweight materials restrain growth in the market. Emerging markets, customization demand, and sustainability trends offer substantial opportunities for growth in the following years.

By Type, carbon steel casting accounted for the largest market share in 2024

Carbon steel casting leads with the highest share in the global steel casting market in 2024. It finds its application within a large majority of industries ranging from automotive and construction to the manufacturing sector as well. Its strength, machining, and good durability are compared to other varieties of steel available at a more reduced cost. Some of the high demanding components include an engine block, valves, and structural parts which are usually found in cast form. The versatility of carbon steel in handling both high and low temperatures, along with its ability to withstand wear and corrosion, further drives its demand in critical applications.

By Process, Sand Casting Process accounted for the largest market share in 2024

The highest demand for sand casting process is because of its flexibility, economy, and capacity for large and intricate components. Its application is extensive among construction machinery, automotive, mining, and energy industries where large and intricate steel parts are in high demand. Sand casting is particularly preferred for its flexibility towards a high range of sizes and sizes, for both small and high volumes. In addition, its relatively low tooling costs as well as the flexibility to use various alloys are the reasons it finds widespread preference. Its versatility in being applied to diverse sectors ensures that sand casting is at the core of the steel casting market.

By Formulation, Solvent-based formulation accounted for the largest share in 2024.

Solvent-based formulation currently dominate the market due to their their proven in performance and widely applicablility to all forms of industries. Such formulation is preferred when excellent adhesion, durability, and resistance under extreme conditions to be sustained in critical components of a construction automobile industry and energy sector. Solvent-based formulations ensures that results on complex and high-strength steel parts are consistent and that is where the reliability of finished products will be maintained. As an established efficiency and adaptability factor, they continue to dominate the market despite growing environmental regulations, especially in regions that place a priority on performance rather than the use of eco-friendly alternatives.

By Application, Power generartion segment accounted for the largest share in 2024

The power generation segment dominated the steel casting market in 2024 due to the rising demand for energy across the globe and the growing upgradations in infrastructure. Steel castings are the backbone of the manufacturing of components in the turbines, generators, and other heavy-duty equipment used in thermal, hydro, nuclear, and renewable energy plants. Steel's strength, resistance to high temperatures, and mechanical strength make it a critical component in many power generation applications where extreme conditions prevail. Renewable energy, particularly wind and solar power, added more momentum to the demand for steel castings because these sources require precision-engineered steel components.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the steel casting Market in 2024

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to dominate the steel casting market, driven by strong industrial base, increasing infrastructure development, and expanding manufacturing sector. India and Japan have also emerged as lead contributors in this account because of their increasing demand for steel component usage in the Automotive, Construction, and Energy Sector respectively. The large-scale infrastructure projects undertaken by China and giant industrial output of India coupled with rapid construction activities and automotive production certainly enhanced the demand for steel castings. Coupled with the abundance of raw materials, the cheap labor charges, and advancements in manufacturing technologies, this has added further robustness to the region. Government policies that helped accelerate industrialization further assisted the market to reach further heights. It has also been fueled by ever-increasing foreign investments.

Steel Casting Companies

The steel casting Market comprises major players such as ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg), Doosan Corporation (South Korea), Kobe Steel, Ltd., (Japan), Nucor Corporation (US), Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd. (India), and Georg Fischer Ltd. (Switzerland), The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (Japan), Nelcast Limited (India), Ferralloy, Inc. (US), POSCO (South Korea) and others are covered in the steel casting market. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the steel casting Market.

ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg) was formed in 2006 with the merger of Arcelor and Mittal Steel. With the help of a broad range of employees, the company manufactured a wide range of high-quality finished and semi-finished steel products. The company has steel manufacturing plants in 16 countries and serves its customers in 155 countries across the globe in different end-use industries such as automotive, construction, appliances, energy, transport, and machinery. ArcelorMittal produces blooms, rebar, billets, wire rods, sections, castings, sheet piles, rails, and drawn wires, along with seamless and welded tubular products. ArcelorMittal offers a wide range of standard and special rebar for use in reinforced concrete structures in all possible fields of application. The company is one of the largest steel manufacturers in North America, South America, and Europe.

Doosan Corporation (South Korea) is a multinational conglomerate primarily engaged in various sectors, including power generation facilities, industrial equipment, construction machinery, engines, and the manufacture of castings and forgings. The company is a global leader in the design and production of major nuclear equipment, contributing significantly to energy infrastructure worldwide. In addition to manufacturing, Doosan Corporation has extended its reach into key sectors, such as engineering, construction, and environmental solutions, further enhancing its global competitiveness. Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd. specializes in manufacturing of products like power plant equipment, chemical and petrochemical plant equipment, iron and steel making machinery, marine diesel engines, and heavy castings and forgings.

Kobe Steel, Ltd., (Japan) also known by its unified brand name KOBELCO, is a prominent Japanese steel manufacturer headquartered in Chuo-ku, Kobe. With a diverse portfolio, the company offers a range of innovative and reliable products and technologies across several industries, including iron and steel, welding, aluminum and copper, machinery, engineering, construction machinery, and electric power. As of March 2024, the Kobe Steel Group operates with 202 subsidiaries and 45 affiliated companies, cementing its strong presence in the global industrial sector.

