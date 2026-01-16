Non-Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market (20252030): Global Growth, Trends, Industry Overview, And Forecast

MENAFN - GetNews)



"MarketsandMarketsTM"Non-Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market by Type (Bromethalin, Cholecalciferol, Strychnine, and Zinc Phosphide), Mode of Application (Pellets, Spray, and Powder), End Use (Agriculture, Warehouses, Urban Centers), Rodent Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

The non-anticoagulant rodenticides market is projected to grow from USD 1.11 billion in 2025 to reach USD 1.43 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period. The non-anticoagulant rodenticides market is experiencing a rise in demand driven by rodent resistance to anticoagulants and stricter regulatory restrictions on traditional rodenticides. Growth in urbanization, food processing, and agriculture is increasing the need for fast-acting, effective rodent control solutions. Products such as zinc phosphide, bromethalin, and cholecalciferol are preferred for their rapid action and lower risk of secondary poisoning. Additionally, food safety and environmental regulations are accelerating the adoption of low-residue, eco-friendly formulations. Market expansion is further supported by technological innovations such as microencapsulation, high-palatability baits, and sensor-integrated smart baiting systems, which enhance effectiveness while minimizing non-target exposure. These factors collectively drive growth across urban, industrial, and agricultural sectors globally.

Market Size and Growth Forecast



Market Size in 2025 (Value): USD 1.11 Billion

Market Forecast in 2030 (value): USD 1.43 Billion

Growth Rate: CAGR of 5.2% during 2025-2030

Years Considered: 2020-2030

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2025-2030

Units Considered: Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key Takeaways:



North America is estimated to account for the largest market share, with 29.9% in 2025.

By type, zinc phosphate is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.2%.

By mode of application, the spray segment is estimated to be the fastest growing, with a CAGR of 6.7%.

By target rodent type, the mice segment is projected to grow at the highest rate from 2025 to 2030.

By end use, the agriculture fields segment is expected to dominate the market.

Companies like Syngenta, UPL, and Bayer AG were identified as some of the star players in the non-anticoagulant rodenticides market, given their strong market share and product footprint. Companies like Zagro, Farmalynx Pty Ltd., and Imtrade Cropscience, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders

Zinc phosphide holds a significant market share in the type segment.

Zinc phosphide type holds a significant share in the type segment of the non-anticoagulant rodenticides market due to its proven efficacy and widespread availability. It commands a major share in the type segment owing to its high efficacy, rapid action, and cost efficiency. It is extensively utilized across agriculture, food storage, and urban pest management for controlling rodent populations. Zinc phosphide is favored over other non-anticoagulants due to its ability to deliver rapid mortality, minimize bait aversion, and reduce crop or product losses. Its versatility in bait formulations and widespread availability further strengthen its market position. Moreover, increasing rodent resistance to anticoagulants and tightening regulatory restrictions on conventional rodenticides are driving the adoption of zinc phosphide-based solutions, reinforcing its dominance in the segment. Key players in the non-anticoagulant rodenticide market include BASF (Germany), Sumitomo Chemical (Japan), UPL Ltd./Arysta LifeScience (India), Bell Laboratories, Inc. (US), PCT Rural (Australia), and other players.

The pellets segment holds a significant market share in the mode of application segment.

Pellets hold a significant market share in the mode of application segment of the non-anticoagulant rodenticides market due to their effectiveness, ease of use, and versatility. Pellets are preferred for their ease of handling, accurate dosing, and high palatability to rodents, ensuring effective control in both urban and agricultural settings. They are widely used with zinc phosphide, bromethalin, and cholecalciferol formulations, providing rapid and targeted rodent management. Additionally, pellets offer enhanced stability and longer shelf life compared to liquid or powder forms, improving operational efficiency for pest control operators. The segment's prominence is further reinforced by integration into automated baiting systems and IPM programs, making pellets the dominant application mode in the non-anticoagulant rodenticides market.

Based on region, North America holds a significant share in the non-anticoagulant rodenticides market.

North America holds a significant share of the non-anticoagulant rodenticides market, driven by increasing rodent resistance to anticoagulants, stringent regulatory and food safety requirements, and strong adoption of acute toxicants such as zinc phosphide, bromethalin, and cholecalciferol. The region's large urban centers, extensive food-processing facilities, and agricultural operations further contribute to the demand for rapid and effective rodent control solutions. Moreover, the presence of major industry players and advanced pest management technologies, including pellet formulations and smart baiting systems, reinforces North America's leading position in this market segment.

Leading Non-Anticoagulant Rodenticides Companies:

The report profiles key players such as BASF (Germany), Sumitomo Chemical (Japan), UPL Ltd (India), Bell Laboratories, Inc. (US), PCT Rural (Australia), Animal Control Technologies (Australia), Imtrade CropScience (Australia), Rentokil Initial plc (UK), AG Schilling & Co (Germany), 4Farmers Australia (Australia), Farmalynx Pty Ltd (Australia), Zagro (Malaysia), JT Eaton & Co., Inc. (USA), Neogen Technologies (USA), and Liphatech, Inc. (US). These companies are actively engaged in manufacturing and supplying zinc phosphide, bromethalin, cholecalciferol, and other non-anticoagulant rodenticides across agricultural, urban, and industrial sectors globally.

Recent Developments in the Non-Anticoagulant Rodenticides Industry:



May 2025: Liphatech introduced Resolv Mini Block, a compact bromadiolone-based rodenticide designed to effectively control resistant rat and mouse populations across indoor and outdoor settings

May 2025: Syngenta entered a licensing and supply agreement with Neogen, granting Neogen exclusive rights to distribute Talon-G and Talon Weatherblok XT in the US and Canada, strengthening market reach and commercial capabilities

June 2024: Liphatech expanded its Flatline Soft Bait offering with larger packaging to improve convenience and efficiency for pest management professionals March 2024: Bell Laboratories launched Fastrac Soft Bait in Canada, an oil-based bromethalin formulation engineered for rapid, single-night knockdown of heavy infestations

