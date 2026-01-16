Liquid Biopesticides Market (2025-2030): Global Trends, Growth Drivers, Industry Outlook, And Forecast

MENAFN - GetNews)



"MarketsandMarketsTM"Liquid Biopesticides Market by Type (Bioinsecticides, Biofungicides, Bionematicides), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses), Formulation, Source (Microbials, Biochemicals), Mode of Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

The liquid biopesticides market is projected to grow from USD 5.76 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 11.50 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.8% during the forecast period. The global liquid biopesticides market is experiencing steady growth due to rising demand for residue-free food, changing regulatory pressures on synthetic pesticides, and the rapid adoption of integrated pest management (IPM) programs. The trend toward increasing acres under organic farming, government policies that support sustainable crop protection, and continued advancements in microbial fermentation technologies further accelerate market growth. Additionally, the ease of application and improved crop coverage, as well as the compatibility of liquid formulations with modern spraying equipment, strengthen the preference for liquid formulations among growers, resulting in steady demand worldwide.

Market Size and Growth Forecast



Market Size in 2025 (Value): USD 5.76 Billion

Market Forecast in 2030 (Value): USD 11.50 Billion

Growth Rate: CAGR of 14.8% during 2025-2030

Years Considered: 2020-2030

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period 2025-2030

Units Considered: Value (USD Million/Billion), Volume (KT) Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key Takeaways



North America dominated the global liquid biopesticides market, with a share of 39.1% in 2024.

By type, the bionematicides segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.8%.

By source, the microbials segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.0% from 2025 to 2030.

By formulation, the suspension concentrates segment will grow the fastest during the forecast period.

By mode of application, the foliar spray segment is expected to dominate the market.

By crop type, the fruits & vegetables segment is expected to grow at the highest rate.

BASF SE, Syngenta, BioFirst Group, and Koppert were identified as Star players in the liquid biopesticides market, as they have focused on innovation, broad industry coverage, and strong operational & financial strength. Bionema, Rovensa Next, and Bioceres Crop Solutions have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs due to their robust product portfolios and effective business strategies.

The biofungicides segment holds a significant market share in the type segment.

Biofungicides account for a significant share of the global liquid biopesticides market, as fungal diseases such as powdery mildew, downy mildew, and Fusarium pose significant threats to high-value crops. These biofungicides have quick action, uniform application, and considerable preventive and curative effects. Thus, they are quite effective in controlling soil-borne and foliar pathogens. Their erstwhile compatibility with the integration of IPM and reduction in dependency on chemical fungicides has further led to an increase in the adoption of fruits, vegetables, and greenhouse crops, reaffirming their steady foothold in the market.

The soil treatment segment holds a significant market share in the mode of application segment in the liquid biopesticides market.

Soil treatment holds a significant share in the mode of application segment, as it addresses vital problems related to soil-borne pathogens, nematodes, and root diseases that impact crop establishment and yield. The use of liquid biopesticides in soil drenching, seed bed treatment, and root-zone application supports better microbial colonization and long-term protection. Organic practices that enhance soil health, improve nutrient uptake, and minimize early-stage crop losses have found wide acceptance in horticulture, row crops, and protected cultivation systems.

Based on region, Europe holds a significant share in the liquid biopesticides market.

Europe holds a significant share in the global liquid biopesticides market due to stringent regulations on the use of chemical pesticides, a rapid shift toward sustainable agriculture, and the growing practice of organic and residue-free farming. Strong governmental encouragement, along with subsidies for biological inputs and environmental protection, has accelerated the transition toward liquid biopesticides. In addition, the strength of leading biological input manufacturers, combined with strong R&D activities and the adoption of integrated pest management in major countries, is further strengthening Europe's position in this market.

Leading Liquid Biopesticides Companies:

The report profiles key players such as BASF SE (Germany), BioFirst Group (Belgium), Syngenta (Switzerland), Koppert (Netherlands), Novonesis Group (Denmark), Bayer AG (Germany), Bioceres Crop Solutions (Argentina), UPL (India), Andermatt Biocontrol AG (Switzerland), Corteva (US), Rovensa Next (Spain), Sustainable Agro Solutions, S.A.U. (Spain), DE SANGOSSE Group (France), Certis Belchim B.V. (Netherlands), and Seipasa, S.A. (Spain).

Recent Developments in the Liquid Biopesticides Industry:



July 2024: Gowan Brasil introduced Perimeter, its first biological fungicide developed in partnership with the US-based Gowan Company, at Hortitec 2024.

May 2024: Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp announced that Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAPA - Ministério da Agricultura e Pecuária) has approved three new bio-insecticidal and bio-nematocidal solutions derived from inactivated cells of the company's proprietary Burkholderia platform.

January 2024: UPL introduced the bioinsecticide Zebu for pastures in Brazil. This biological insecticide targets insects directly and is recommended for controlling pests such as the root froghopper (Mahanarva fimbriolata), pasture froghopper (Zulia entreriana), and grassland froghopper (Deois flavopicta). January 2024: Certis Biologicals launched Convergence biofungicide, a potent crop protection solution designed for corn, soybeans, and peanuts

