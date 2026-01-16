Advanced Wound Care Market Size & Growth Forecast To 2030

MENAFN - GetNews)



Advanced Wound Care Market by Product (Dressings (Foam, Hydrocolloid, Film), NPWT, Debridement Devices, Biological Skin Substitutes, Topical Agents), Wound Type (Surgical, Traumatic, Ulcers, Burns), End User (Hospital, Homecare), Region - Global Forecast to 2030

The report "Advanced Wound Care Market by Product (Dressings (Foam, Hydrocolloid, Film), NPWT, Debridement Devices, Biological Skin Substitutes, Topical Agents), Wound Type (Surgical, Traumatic, Ulcers, Burns), End User (Hospital, Homecare), Region - Global Forecast to 2030", is projected to reach USD 19.32 billion by 2030 from USD 13.37 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure:

Browse



440 Market Data Tables

56 Figures 375 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Advanced Wound Care Market - Global Forecast to 2030”

Some of the prominent key players are:



Smith & Nephew (UK),

ConvaTec Inc. (UK),

Coloplast A/S (Denmark),

Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), Integra LifeSciences (US), and many more......

Mergers & acquisitions, investments & expansions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Advanced Wound Care Market.



The market is segmented by wound type into surgical & traumatic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and burns & other wounds. The surgical & traumatic wounds segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024. The surgical & traumatic wounds segment is significant due to the high incidence of these wounds and the increasing demand for rapid and targeted treatments.

The hospitals, ACSs, and wound care centers segment accounted for the largest market share by end users. Owing to the availability of specialized equipment and services, these settings can handle a high volume of patients. The advanced wound care market is segmented into five segments: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the advanced wound care market in 2024.

Get Free Sample Pages:

The growth of the advanced wound care market is driven by the rising number of chronic wounds, particularly those caused by conditions like pressure ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers. The growing demand for effective treatment options, coupled with the rising number of traumatic injuries due to accidents, also contributes to market growth. Emerging markets are also expected to enhance access to healthcare, opening opportunities for adoption.