Artificial Intelligence In Medical Diagnostics Market Size & Growth Forecast To 2029

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Diagnostics Market by Modality (MRI, CT, X-ray, Ultrasound), Applications (IVD, Radiology, Cardiology, Neurology, Obstetrics/GYN), End User (Hospitals, Imaging Centers, Diagnostic Labs) & Region - Global Forecast to 2029

The report "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Diagnostics Market by Modality (MRI, CT, X-ray, Ultrasound), Applications (IVD, Radiology, Cardiology, Neurology, Obstetrics/GYN), End User (Hospitals, Imaging Centers, Diagnostic Labs) & Region - Global Forecast to 2029", is expected to grow and achieve a projected market size of USD 4.72 billion by 2029 from USD 1.71 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period.

744 Market Data Tables

61 Figures 549 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Diagnostics Market - Global Forecast to 2029”

Some of the prominent key players are:



Microsoft (US),

NVIDIA (US),

IBM (US),

Intel Corporation (US),

Google, Inc.(Subsidiary of Alphabet, Inc) (US),

Siemens Healthineers (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), and many more......

Mergers & acquisitions, investments & expansions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Diagnostics Market.



The AI in medical diagnostics market is segmented into software, hardware, and services based on components. In 2023, the software segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2029.

AI in the medical diagnostics market is classified by application into in vivo and in vitro diagnostics. In the year 2023, the in vivo diagnostics segment is expected to occupy the high market share with the adoption of AI solutions from healthcare professionals to minimize human errors and maximize treatment efficiency.

By end-user, the AI in medical diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, diagnostic laboratories, and others. In 2023, hospitals are likely to capture the highest share of the market. The AI in medical diagnostics market is divided into regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America is likely to dominate the market with the largest share.

Growth in the AI in Medical Diagnostics market is seen based on increased funds for AI-based startups and an increased number of cross-industry collaborations that foster innovation and broader adoption. Such factors enable the development of advanced diagnostic solutions that go on to enhance efficiency and accuracy levels in healthcare. Of course, the market has the following challenges: it has a shortage of skilled AI professionals and unclear guidelines on the regulation of medical software; such factors can suppress growth and slow the speed of technological integration in clinical settings.