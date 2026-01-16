Latest Research On System In The Communication Small Satellite Market By Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Communication Small Satellite Market"The Communication Small Satellite Market in terms of revenue is estimated to be worth $5.95 billion in 2025 and is poised to reach $18.34 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period.

The report "Communication Small Satellite Market by Mass (Mini Satellite (101-1,200 Kg), Micro Satellite (11-100kg), Nano Satellite (1-10kg)), System (Satellite Bus, Payloads), Customer, Frequency, Orbit, and Region – Global Forecast To 2030" The communication small satellite market is projected to grow from USD 5.95 billion in 2025 to USD 18.34 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 25.2%. The market is driven by the increasing need for more robust and affordable connectivity in places where traditional networks are difficult to reach.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Communication Small Satellite Market by Mass (Mini Satellite (101-1,200 Kg), Micro Satellite (11-100kg), Nano Satellite (1-10kg)), System (Satellite Bus, Payloads), Customer, Frequency, Orbit, and Region – Global Forecast To 2030 "

Based on Mass, the mini satellite (101-1,200 KG) segment is projected to account for the largest share of the communication small satellite market during the forecast period

Based on System, the satellite bus segment is projected to account for the largest share of the communication small satellite market during the forecast period.

Based on system, the satellite bus segment is projected to account for the largest share of the communication small satellite market during the forecast period. System suppliers are giving importance to reliable platforms that can support communication payloads. Modern satellite bus architecture enables flexible integration of RF systems, processors, and power units required for high-speed missions. As the scale of LEO and MEO constellations increases, the dependence on standardized bus designs to reduce manufacturing time also increases. This trend toward efficient production and performance in orbit is driving demand for satellite bus platforms.

North America is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period, primarily due to significant investments in commercial broadband services and next-generation communication networks within the region. The region is home to OEMs, launch service providers, and operators that are driving the deployment of smallsat-based communication services. Government and defense initiatives further propel the market with their investments in secure satellite communication layers. These factors strengthen North America's position in the communication small satellite market.

SPACEX (US), Airbus (France), MDA (Canada), Thales Alenia Space (France), and L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US)are the major key players in the Communication Small Satellite Companies.

