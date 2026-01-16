5G Services Market Global Growth, Key Opportunities, Latest Trends, Top Companies, Recent Developments And Future Scope

MENAFN - GetNews)



The 5G services market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3%, from USD 205.52 billion in 2023 to USD 497.24 billion by 2028. Transformative technologies like virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and artificial intelligence (AI) depend on reliable, fast communication, with 5G emerging as a key enabler. Applications that depend on responsive and seamless connectivity are being developed and widely adopted thanks to 5G's capabilities, which include greatly increased data transfer speeds, low latency, and the capacity to connect a large number of devices at once.

The innovative concept of network slicing in 5G represents a transformative leap in network customization, offering virtual, dedicated slices tailored to the unique requirements of specific applications or services. This capability is a pivotal driver for the diverse range of use cases enabled by 5G technology. For massive IoT deployments, network slicing allows the creation of dedicated slices optimized for handling many connected devices with varying communication needs. Simultaneously, in ultra-reliable low-latency communication (URLLC) scenarios, such as mission-critical applications in healthcare or industrial automation, dedicated slices ensure that stringent demands for real-time responsiveness and reliability are met. Network slicing thus becomes a crucial proponent in the adaptability of 5G, fostering a flexible and efficient network infrastructure that can accommodate the varied and evolving demands of a multitude of applications and industries.

“Based on communication type, the eMBB segment is estimated to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.”

The promise of significantly faster data speeds with 5G stands as a pivotal market driver for Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), reshaping the landscape of user experiences. This accelerated speed is a transformative force, particularly for data-intensive applications that have become integral to contemporary lifestyles. The ability of 5G to deliver higher download and upload speeds serves as a cornerstone for the flourishing demand in areas such as high-definition video streaming, virtual reality, and augmented reality. In the realm of video streaming, 5G facilitates seamless, buffer-free streaming of high-quality content, enhancing the user's entertainment experience. Moreover, in the realm of immersive technologies like virtual and augmented reality, the faster data speeds of 5G contribute to reduced latency, ensuring a more responsive and realistic user experience. This heightened speed not only meets current consumer expectations but also unlocks the potential for novel applications and services, driving market growth as businesses and consumers alike seek the enhanced capabilities that 5G brings to the forefront.

“By end user, the enterprise segment is expected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period.”

Enterprises across various sectors are increasingly drawn to the deployment of private 5G networks as a strategic driver within the enterprise segment. This trend is particularly pronounced in industries where having dedicated and reliable communication networks is imperative for driving automation, robotics, and process optimization. Private 5G networks offer businesses a higher degree of control over their connectivity infrastructure, providing a dedicated and secure environment for mission-critical applications. In sectors like manufacturing, for instance, where seamless communication between machines and devices is essential for operational efficiency, private 5G networks serve as a foundational technology. The ability to tailor network parameters and allocate resources according to specific business needs empowers enterprises to optimize their connectivity for diverse applications. This adaptability, coupled with the low-latency and high-bandwidth characteristics of 5G, positions private networks as a key enabler for realizing the full potential of Industry 4.0, smart factories, and other advanced technologies within the enterprise landscape. The pursuit of these benefits propels the adoption of 5G in the enterprise sector, fostering a paradigm shift in how businesses approach and leverage their connectivity infrastructure.

“North America is expected to hold the second-largest market size during the forecast period.”

The deployment of 5G infrastructure in North America is considered a powerful catalyst for economic growth, job creation, and technological innovation. The robust and high-speed connectivity offered by 5G networks serves as a foundational element for various industries, from telecommunications and manufacturing to healthcare and smart cities. As businesses embrace the capabilities of 5G, they stimulate demand for advanced technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing, and artificial intelligence. This surge in technological adoption, coupled with the need for skilled professionals to design, implement, and manage 5G networks, contributes to job creation and the growth of a specialized workforce. Furthermore, the public and private sectors recognize the potential for 5G to drive economic competitiveness on a global scale. Consequently, increased investments are being made to develop and expand 5G infrastructure, fostering an ecosystem that not only meets current connectivity needs but also positions North America at the forefront of technological innovation and economic development.

Unique Features in the 5G Services Market

5G services are uniquely defined by ultra-low latency, often below 1 millisecond, enabling real-time applications such as autonomous vehicles, remote surgery, and immersive gaming. This reliability transforms mission-critical operations across industries where even micro-delays can cause system failures or safety risks.

A key differentiator of 5G services is network slicing, which allows operators to create multiple virtual networks on a single physical infrastructure. Each slice can be tailored for specific performance requirements such as speed, latency, or security, enabling customized services for industries like manufacturing, healthcare, and smart cities.

5G supports massive device connectivity, enabling millions of IoT devices per square kilometer. This capability is critical for large-scale sensor networks, smart grids, and industrial automation, where continuous data exchange between machines drives operational intelligence and efficiency.

The 5G services market delivers significantly higher data speeds and capacity compared to previous generations. Enhanced mobile broadband enables seamless 4K/8K streaming, cloud gaming, AR/VR experiences, and high-density user environments such as stadiums and transportation hubs.

Major Highlights of the 5G Services Market

The 5G services market is witnessing accelerated global deployment as telecom operators expand standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) networks. Governments and regulators are actively supporting spectrum allocation and infrastructure rollout, enabling faster commercialization across both developed and emerging economies.

Enterprises are increasingly adopting 5G services to support digital transformation initiatives. Industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, energy, transportation, and logistics are leveraging 5G for automation, real-time monitoring, and mission-critical communications, driving new revenue streams beyond consumer mobility.

Demand for ultra-low latency services is a major market highlight, fueled by use cases such as autonomous systems, smart factories, cloud gaming, and extended reality (XR). 5G's ability to support time-sensitive networking is positioning it as a core enabler for next-generation real-time digital services.

Private 5G networks are emerging as a high-growth segment, offering dedicated connectivity, enhanced security, and predictable performance. Enterprises are deploying campus-wide 5G networks to support industrial IoT, robotics, and secure data operations, particularly in manufacturing plants, ports, and airports.

Top Companies in the 5G Services Market

Key and innovative vendors in the 5G services market include AT&T (US), China Mobile (China), Verizon Communications (US), Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), Vodafone Group (UK), SK Telecom (South Korea), BT Group (UK), China Telecom (China), Orange (France), KT Corporation (South Korea), China Unicom (China), Telstra Group (Australia), Rogers Communications (Canada), Bell Canada (Canada), e& (UAE), Saudi Telecom Company (Saudi Arabia), KDDI Corporation (Japan), Telus Corporation (Canada), LG Uplus Corporation (South Korea), Swisscom (Switzerland), Reliance Jio Infocomm (India), Bharti Airtel Limited (India), Telenor Group (Norway), MTN Group (South Africa), NTT Docomo (Japan), Dish Network Corporation (US), Rakuten Group (Japan), and Telefonica S.A. (Spain). These market players have adopted various strategies, such as developing advanced products, partnerships, contracts, expansions, and acquisitions, to strengthen their market position. The organic and inorganic strategies have helped the market players expand globally by providing advanced 5G services.

China Mobile

China Mobile is a provider of mobile voice and multimedia services through its nationwide mobile telecommunications network across China, with its operations divided into two core segments. The first segment primarily focuses on providing a wide range of Telecommunication services, including Mobile Business, which offers mobile voice and data services to a vast subscriber base, and Broadband Business, delivering high-speed internet connectivity to households and businesses. Furthermore, the Corporate Business arm caters to the unique communication needs of corporate clients, offering tailored solutions to enhance productivity and efficiency. The second segment encompasses the Sale of Products and Other services, featuring an array of devices and accessories to complement their telecommunication offerings. China provides communications and information services in all 31 provinces, autonomous regions, and directly-administered municipalities throughout the mainland of China and in Hong Kong, SAR. As of December 31, 2022, China Mobile had a total of 975 million mobile customers and 272 million wireline broadband customers. In terms of the 5G segment, China Mobile combined 5G with AICDE capabilities to facilitate 5G smart manufacturing, 5G remote medical services, 5G automated mining, and ports. The company is leveraging the 5G network to develop the information and communications services industry further. China Mobile has a geographical presence in North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

SK Telecom

SK Telecom is a South Korean telecommunications and technology company. It operates in five distinct business groups that contribute to its comprehensive range of services. In the Fixed/Mobile Communication segment, the company offers voice and data services to ensure seamless connectivity for both individual consumers and businesses. The Media division extends beyond traditional telecom services by delivering a dynamic mix of content, T-commerce, and advertising, thereby enriching the realms of entertainment and commerce. The Enterprise unit employs cutting-edge technologies, including AI, 5G, and IoT, to enhance productivity and competitiveness. It achieves this by providing advanced solutions in data center management, cloud services, and AIoT applications. The AIVERSE division leverages unique AI technologies to create immersive virtual reality experiences, including subscription services and the development of the metaverse. Positioned as a leading subscription service in Korea, T Universe continually expands its product range and enhances the customer experience. SK Telecom's Connected Intelligence division provides innovative services in Urban Air Mobility (UAM), robotics, and autonomous driving vehicles. These offerings are made possible through the integration of AI technology with a robust network and mobility platform, shaping the future of intelligent mobility solutions. SK Telecom's mobile division has reached over 13 million 5G customers by emphasizing unique strengths, such as having the largest 5G coverage and the fastest speeds in South Korea, with a focus on gaining a competitive edge in the market. SK Telecom has a geographical presence in the Asia Pacific.