United States Mexico To Review Measles Elimination Status

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Regional Monitoring and Re-Verification Commission for Measles, Rubella, and Congenital Rubella Syndrome (RVC) has invited the United States and Mexico to meet virtually on April 13, 2026, to review their measles elimination status.

The meeting follows measles outbreaks reported in the United States beginning on January 20, 2025, and in Mexico beginning on February 1, 2025.

Under the Regional Framework for the Sustainability and Reverification of Measles, Rubella, and Congenital Rubella Syndrome Elimination in the Americas, the Commission meets annually, but may also convene at other times as needed to carry out its mandate.

The meeting date has been set to give national health authorities and national sustainability committees sufficient time to prepare comprehensive reports, including descriptions and analyses with detailed epidemiological and laboratory evidence, for review by the Commission.

The RVC is an independent technical commission that reports directly to the director of PAHO. Its mandate is to monitor and verify the elimination of measles, rubella, and CRS in PAHO member states, and to assess the reestablishment of endemic transmission, which is defined as a chain of measles virus transmission of the same genotype and lineage that continues uninterrupted for 12 months or more within a defined geographical area (country).

In carrying out its work, the Commission reviews national reports, epidemiological and laboratory data, molecular evidence, and findings from field investigations.

Following its review, the RVC will submit its recommendations to the PAHO director. The director will then formally determine the country's classification and communicate the decision to the national authorities.

Measles outbreaks feed on unvaccinated populations to continue spreading, underscoring the importance of maintaining high and homogeneous vaccination coverage, strong surveillance, and rapid outbreak response across the region.

