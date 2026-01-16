Jamaica's Economy Grew 5.1 Percent July September 2025

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Chris Patterson

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – The Jamaican economy grew by 5.1 percent from July – September of 2025, compared with the corresponding period in 2024.

Director General, Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN), Leesha Delatie-Budair, said the overall performance in the third quarter largely reflected continued recovery from the negative impacts of Hurricane Beryl in July 2024, during a press briefing at the AC Hotel in St Andrew, on January 15.

Leesha Delatie-Budair informed that the goods-producing industries grew by 10.9 percent, noting that this was supported by strong growth in agriculture, forestry and fishing, mining and quarrying, manufacturing, and construction.

“The agriculture, forestry, and fishing industry recorded the highest growth at 20.9 percent, influenced by improved weather conditions. The services industries grew by 3.3 percent. All services industries recorded growth except for public administration and defence, which declined by 0.7 percent,” Delatie-Budair said.

“Regarding international merchandise trade statistics for the period January to August 2025, earnings from total merchandise exports for the period January to August 2025 amounted to US$1,210.9 million, while imported goods were valued at US$5,131.0 million. This resulted in a balance of visible trade of negative US$3,920.1 million,” she pointed out.

Relative to the same period in 2024, Delatie-Budair said earnings from the total export of goods increased by one per cent, mainly due to increased revenue from crude materials, excluding fuels.

“Spending on imported goods increased by 3.7 percent during the review period, primarily driven by increases in the imports of raw materials or intermediate goods, up by 11.8 percent, and consumer goods up by 9.1 percent,” she said.

Delatie-Budair indicated that the statistics reflect the performance of the economy prior to the impact of hurricane Melissa.

