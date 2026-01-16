MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Proposed Shares for Debt Transaction

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2026) - Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) (" Battery " or " BMR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement to settle USD$1,556,234 in outstanding debt (the " Settlement Amount ") through the issuance of an aggregate of 10,654,752 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") at a price of CAD$0.20 per Common Share (the " Debt Settlement ").

The Settlement Amount represents obligations owed to certain arm's length creditors (the " Creditors ") under unsecured convertible debentures of the Company (the " Debentures "), which were originally issued pursuant to a private placement between October 2023 and October 2024 (the " Original Offering "). The Company previously settled approximately USD$23 million of debt owing to other creditors under Debentures issued as part of the Original Offering through the issuance of 159,153,035 Common Shares on the same terms (see the Company's news release dated December 10, 2025). Following the completion of this latest Debt Settlement, the Company will have converted approximately 99% of the total outstanding debt under all Debentures issued as part of the Original Offering.

The Company's board of directors and management believe that completing the Debt Settlement is in the best interests of the Company as it will allow the Company to preserve its cash resources for ongoing operations and strategic initiatives.

Completion of the Debt Settlement remains subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Debt Settlement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.

The foregoing securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons or persons in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery Mineral Resources operates the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a historic copper, gold, and silver-producing mine in the Coquimbo region of Chile. The Company's portfolio also includes 100%-owned ESI Energy Services Inc. and North American mineral exploration assets. The Company is focused on providing shareholders with accretive exposure to copper and the global trend of electrification while targeting growth through cash flow, exploration and acquisitions in favorable mining jurisdictions. Further information about BMR and its projects can be found on .

For more information, please contact:

Lazaros Nikeas, CEO

Phone: +1 (604) 628-1110

...

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the terms of the Debt Settlement, the anticipated benefits of the Debt Settlement, and the Company obtaining regulatory approvals, including acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections of the Company on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. For further information regarding the risks please refer to the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Management Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR+.

