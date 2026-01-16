Bernardo Arsuaga Cardenas Featured In In-Depth Interview On Filmmaking And Creative Discipline

MENAFN - GetNews)



Bernardo Arsuaga Cardenas, Monterrey, MexicoAward-winning director discusses career transition, storytelling, and building films that last

Monterrey, Mexico - Award-winning documentary director and producer Bernardo Arsuaga Cardenas has been featured in a newly published interview exploring his career journey from law to filmmaking, as well as his approach to long-form storytelling, creative discipline, and sustained success in the documentary film industry.

The interview offers a chronological look at Arsuaga Cardenas's professional path, beginning with his early years in Monterrey, Mexico, his legal career as a law firm partner from 2008 to 2022, and his transition into documentary filmmaking starting in 2013. Now a partner in a post-production studio, he is known for directing and producing internationally recognized documentaries that have screened around the world.

“In filmmaking, an idea only matters if you turn it into a plan,” Arsuaga Cardenas shared in the interview.“Step by step, you create a path that allows the story to exist.”

The feature highlights his award-winning documentaries The Weekend Sailor and The Michoacán File, both of which received major international recognition. The interview also reflects on his collaborations with high-profile figures such as Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran and actor Danny Trejo, while keeping the focus on process, preparation, and consistency rather than publicity.

Throughout the conversation, Arsuaga Cardenas discusses the challenges of fear, self-doubt, and financial pressure, and how discipline and belief in one's ideas helped him overcome those obstacles.

“Creativity needs constancy,” he said.“Without discipline, projects don't move forward.”

The interview also touches on his personal life, including the role of family, endurance sports, and outdoor activities such as mountain biking and sailing in maintaining balance and creative focus.

The full interview is now available and provides readers with a grounded look at how structure, patience, and long-term thinking support meaningful work in the creative industries.