Heartwarming True Story Comes To Life In New Children's Book Celebrating Hope, Rescue, And Second Chances

A gentle, inspiring true story is capturing hearts of readers, young and old, with the release of If You Give a Donkey a Chance by Hannah Frost, a beautifully written and illustrated children's book that celebrates resilience, kindness, and the power of believing in the overlooked.

If You Give a Donkey a Chance by Hannah Frost is based on the real-life journey of Hope, a rescued American Mammoth Jackstock donkey who began life cold, fragile, and unsure of her future. Through lyrical storytelling and tender imagery, the book follows Hope as she discovers her own uniqueness-most notably, her extraordinarily long ears-and learns that even small acts of compassion can lead to extraordinary outcomes.

Written with warmth and simplicity, If You Give a Donkey a Chance by Hannah Frost gently introduces young readers to themes of empathy, self-worth, and perseverance. As Hope's journey unfolds-from rescue to worldwide recognition-the story reminds readers that every life deserves patience, care, and the opportunity to thrive. The narrative mirrors the familiar, rhythmic style beloved in classic picture books while offering a fresh, meaningful message rooted in truth.

Beyond its engaging storyline, the book also honors animal welfare and conservation. It is dedicated to the American Mammoth Jackstock Association and The Livestock Conservancy, underscoring the importance of protecting rare breeds and valuing every animal's story.

Hannah Frost, inspired by Hope's real-life Guinness World Records achievement for the longest ears on a living donkey, brings authenticity and heart to every page. Her storytelling invites children and adults alike to pause, reflect, and recognize how one small chance can change a life forever.

Perfect for families, classrooms, and animal lovers everywhere, If You Give a Donkey a Chance by Hannah Frost is more than a children's book-it's a reminder that hope often begins with a single act of kindness.

About the Author

Hannah Frost is the author of If You Give a Donkey a Chance. Inspired by a true story, she shares the journey of Hope, a 16-year-old American Mammoth Jackstock donkey, who captured hearts and headlines worldwide with her remarkable story and record-breaking ears. Officially recognized by Guinness World Records, Hope holds the title for the longest ears on a living donkey, measuring an impressive 1 foot 3 inches long.

Book Name: If You Give a Donkey a Chance: Based on a True Story

Author Name: Frosty

ASIN Number: B0GH8QJ89C

Ebook Version: Click Here