Justin Kates Urges To Prioritize Mental Fitness In High-Pressure Careers

As burnout and mental fatigue continue to rise among professionals, workplace leaders are speaking out about the importance of maintaining mental fitness and physical wellness in demanding careers. Among those contributing to the conversation is Justin Kates, a corporate lawyer who has seen firsthand how chronic stress can affect performance and decision-making in high-stakes industries.

“Performance isn't just about how much you can do,” Kates says.“It's about having the clarity and discipline to do it well-and that starts with balance.”

Burnout on the Rise

Recent data underscores the urgency of this issue. A 2024 Deloitte survey found that 77% of professionals experience burnout in their current jobs, and 70% believe employers aren't doing enough to address it. The World Health Organization now classifies burnout as a workplace condition, linking it to exhaustion, reduced efficiency, and disengagement.

Kates believes more open discussions are needed to reframe how people approach performance.“Meditation, exercise, and downtime aren't indulgences-they're investments in stability and judgment,” he explains.“They're what keep you capable of leading, thinking clearly, and staying adaptable under pressure.”

He also emphasizes small, sustainable habits:“I try to read or listen to podcasts every day. Keeping your mind curious helps build resilience.”

Resilience Through Routine

The connection between mental focus and physical activity isn't new, but professionals often underestimate how closely the two are linked. Before entering law, Kates competed in NCAA Division I tennis and later earned an ATP world ranking. He credits that experience with shaping his approach to stress and performance.

“When I'm on the court, I'm not thinking about deadlines or client calls,” he says.“That focus resets my mind. It's not just about sport-it's about learning to stay calm under pressure and recover when things don't go as planned.”

Sports, mindfulness, and regular exercise, Kates suggests, all build the same core muscle: resilience.

Mental Fitness as a Leadership Skill

According to the Harvard Business Review, executives report stress symptoms at nearly twice the rate of the general population. The American Psychological Association adds that only one in three working adults feels confident managing daily stress.

Experts suggest that leaders who model healthy boundaries can improve workplace culture and performance across teams. Kates agrees:“Strong leadership isn't about being available 24/7-it's about showing up focused and ready. The people around you take their cues from that.”

He adds that success should be measured not only in output but in sustainability.“If you burn out, your ability to lead, create, and make good decisions goes with it,” he says.

Practical Steps Toward Balance

Professionals looking to reduce stress and improve focus can start with small, consistent changes.



Move daily. A short walk, stretch, or workout helps reset your body and mind.

Disconnect intentionally. Create moments away from screens and constant alerts.

Practice mindfulness. Even five minutes of meditation or breathing can lower stress levels. Keep learning. Read, listen, or explore something that stimulates your thinking.

“These aren't big leaps,” Kates says.“But over time, they reshape how you handle stress. You become more present, more patient, and more effective.”

A Shared Responsibility

The broader message is clear: mental fitness is not just a personal priority but a collective responsibility. Workplaces benefit when individuals feel supported and empowered to manage stress proactively.

“It starts with each of us,” says Kates.“We can't control everything about our jobs, but we can control how we show up for them. Take ownership of your health before stress takes ownership of you.”

Call to Action

Professionals and employers alike are encouraged to start small-make daily movement non-negotiable, schedule screen-free time, and normalize conversations about mental health in the workplace. Sustained success, experts agree, comes not from overextension, but from balance.