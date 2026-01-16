Sandy Kelly Expands A Powerful Fantasy Saga With Two Books That Redefine Courage, Belief, And Hope

Sandy Kelly invites readers into a richly layered fantasy experience with the two-book series, Keepers of the Shield and Keepers of Knowledge and Truth, whichblends magic, emotional growth, and the enduring strength of human connection. Together, these novels form a compelling saga that explores what it means to face darkness without losing compassion, resilience, or hope.

Keepers of the Shield introduces readers to Jesse Finch, an ordinary teenager whose life is quietly unraveling when he is drawn into Xanthara, a realm governed by ancient magic and guarded by powerful Elders. As Jesse begins to train under the guidance of his unconventional grandmother and the mysterious Shadow Dream known as Breeze, he discovers he carries rare red magic, a gift that places him at the center of a much larger conflict. Through mental discipline, friendship, and unexpected allies, Jesse takes his first steps toward understanding his role in a world where balance is under threat.

The story deepens in Keepers of Knowledge and Truth, where Jesse's journey shifts from discovery to endurance. After surviving captivity, he returns changed, carrying emotional scars and blocked magic. As the war against darkness grows more complex, Jesse must heal while learning to lead. New allies, including the enigmatic Toulonians, bring knowledge and restoration, while shifting landscapes and rising danger force the Keepers to adapt. Jesse's growth from student to commander highlights the cost of responsibility and the strength that comes from unity.

Across both books, Kelly weaves themes of belief, perseverance, and connection into a fantasy setting that feels grounded and relevant. The series emphasizes that power is not only found in magic, but in trust, shared purpose, and the courage to continue even when the path forward is uncertain. From loyal companions like Rambo to the evolving bonds between Keepers, the story celebrates found family and collective strength.

With vivid worldbuilding, emotionally driven characters, and a steady focus on hope, the Keepers series appeals to readers who enjoy fantasy that balances adventure with heart. Sandy Kelly's work stands as a reminder that even in worlds filled with magic, the greatest light often comes from within.

About the Author:

The author began online gaming in the early days, when her four teenage sons would come home from school and disappear for hours. Curious about what they were doing while sequestered in their bedrooms, she started watching them play their online games-and then she began playing with them. She was fascinated by the graphics and the storylines. Many years later, she has shifted her focus to writing, though she still loves the thrill of gaming-despite the dangers of entrapment. These days, it's easier to step away and write about the experience, rather than be trapped in a dungeon raid or pulled into an all-nighter.

