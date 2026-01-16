Sandy Kelly Brings Gaming Adventures To Life With Her Two Unique Books

Online gaming enthusiast Sandy Kelly is here to enlighten readers of all ages into a world where fantasy, gaming, and life lessons collide with her thrilling Keepers series, featuring Keepers of the Shield and Keepers of Knowledge and Truth.

The series follows Jesse Finch, a teenage gamer whose adventures transcend the virtual world. From battling evil forces to navigating magical realms filled with talking animals, enchanted forests, and extraordinary allies like Rambo, a shapeshifting dragon-rooster, Jesse's journey combines high-stakes adventure with valuable lessons about courage, friendship, and resilience. The books explore the intersection of gaming, imagination, and real-life challenges, offering readers both entertainment and reflection.

Sandy Kelly's inspiration for the Keepers series comes from her own experiences with online gaming. In the early days, she observed her four teenage sons disappear into their rooms for hours of gameplay. Curious, she joined them, captivated by the graphics, storylines, and immersive challenges. Over time, her fascination evolved into writing, allowing her to bring the thrill of online adventures to life on the page while avoiding the dangers of long gaming sessions or late-night raids.

“Gaming has always been about more than winning or leveling up,” says Kelly.“It's about story, strategy, and connection. Writing these books lets me explore that world safely while sharing the excitement and lessons it can teach.”

The Keepers series is a must-read for teens, gamers, and fantasy enthusiasts alike, offering imaginative worlds, complex characters, and a blend of adventure and life lessons. Readers will follow Jesse as he grows, learns, and faces impossible challenges, all while discovering the power of friendship, trust, and perseverance.

Keepers of the Shield and Keepers of Knowledge and Truth are available now in print and Kindle editions.

About the Author:

Sandy Kelly began exploring online gaming in its early days, when her four teenage sons would come home from school and spend hours absorbed in their games. Curious about what they were doing while sequestered in their bedrooms, she observed them at play and eventually joined in. She quickly became fascinated by the graphics, storylines, and immersive worlds.

Many years later, Kelly has shifted her focus to writing, but she still loves the excitement of gaming. While aware of the dangers of getting too absorbed, she finds it easier to step away and bring those adventures to life on the page rather than being trapped in a late-night dungeon raid or marathon gaming session.

