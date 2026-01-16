ABSHOF Financial Services Introduces True Holistic Retirment And Estate Planning Services

MENAFN - GetNews) Integrated planning model unites financial strategy with tax and legal expertise through in-house partnerships.

Cleveland, GA - January 16, 2026 - ABSHOF Financial Services, a trusted independent financial advisory firm with a 20-year history of personalized client focus, is introducing a holistic retirement and estate planning service that brings together comprehensive financial planning with advanced tax planning through Yonah Tax and coordinated legal support through established partnerships with local attorneys. This model addresses the growing complexity of retirement readiness. It helps clients align retirement income planning with tax efficiency and estate considerations, including wills and trusts, within a single, coordinated planning process.







“Our clients don't live their financial lives in a box, and neither should their planning,” said Joseph Shoffeitt, Founder of ABSHOF Financial Services.“By bringing tax and legal expertise into close collaboration with financial strategy, we help clients see how decisions in one area affect outcomes in another. It's about empowering people with a clear, coordinated plan that supports their retirement goals and protects what matters most.”

ABSHOF Financial Services' holistic planning model is designed to support more consistent and informed planning outcomes as clients approach retirement. The approach aims to reduce fragmentation and provide clients with a clearer visibility into how financial decisions made today may influence future income stability, tax exposure, and estate outcomes. It is designed for individuals at various stages of retirement preparation and is structured to adapt as personal and regulatory circumstances change.

In practice, the service evaluates retirement readiness as an ongoing process rather than a single event. Planning begins with an assessment of anticipated retirement income sources and how they may function over time, followed by consideration of tax implications related to income timing, withdrawal strategies, and potential changes in tax policy, supported through collaboration with Yonah Tax. Estate considerations are then reviewed in light of those findings, with coordination involving established local attorney partners to help ensure that wills and trusts reflect both long-term income sustainability and tax exposure.

According to Shoffeitt, this structure helps avoid common planning gaps that can emerge when financial, tax, and estate decisions are made independently. By reviewing these elements together, it'll be easier to identify conflicts or inefficiencies early on that may unintentionally increase tax burden or estate structures that do not align with long-term retirement needs.

The planning philosophy is also an extension of ABSHOF Financial Services' mission to treat clients the right way – offering transparency, thoughtful guidance, and planning that prioritizes relationships over one-size-fits-all solutions.

About ABSHOF Financial Services

Founded in 2005 by Joseph Shoffeitt, ABSHOF Financial Services provides holistic financial and insurance planning with a client-first philosophy guided by the principle,“We treat people the way we want to be treated.” The firm works with strategic partners to address retirement, tax, and estate planning needs through coordinated, long-term strategies.

