Pavesen Launches Bespoke Reputation Management Service For High-Profile Clients

London, UK - Pavesen today announces its launch as a bespoke reputation management service created for individuals and organisations whose public profile, privacy, and influence require careful long-term protection. The firm supports clients who require precise, discreet solutions to monitor, manage, and control their online representation.

Founded by Tony McChrystal, one of the world's leading digital reputation experts, Pavesen works with ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices, corporate boards, and public figures operating in complex digital and media environments. The firm was established in response to a growing gap in the market for reputation services that move beyond standardised offerings and instead reflect the specific risks, sensitivities, and priorities faced by high-profile clients.

Pavesen offers a focused range of reputation management services, including search engine remediation, Wikipedia management, Google News optimisation, AI-driven reputation management, online risk monitoring, and digital risk and crisis management. Online risk monitoring enables the firm to track and report on search engine and social media mentions in real time, identifying potential threats early and alerting clients before issues can escalate.

In addition, Pavesen provides proactive and reactive digital risk and crisis management, delivering rapid, discreet responses to reputational incidents. This includes managing search fallout, stabilising online narratives, and restoring control during periods of heightened exposure or scrutiny. Beyond shaping the right message, Pavesen ensures it is accurately reflected, visible, and resilient across search, media, and AI-driven platforms.

A defining element of Pavesen's approach is its stance on artificial intelligence. Rather than outsourcing judgment to automation, the firm applies AI selectively, using it where it adds value while maintaining human oversight at every stage.

"At Pavesen, we work with AI, not for it – and never as a substitute," says Tony McChrystal, Founder and Managing Director of Pavesen. "Technology supports our work where appropriate, but human expertise and judgment remain irreplaceable. All outputs are conceived, reviewed, and delivered by our team."

McChrystal brings more than 15 years of experience in online reputation management, having held senior leadership roles including Managing Director at ReputationDefender and EMEA Director of Sales and Service at Gen Digital, home to brands such as Norton, Avast, and LifeLock. His expertise has been recognised by international media outlets including the BBC, The Guardian, and The Telegraph.

Pavesen enters the market with a clear focus on discretion, precision, and long-term partnership, supporting clients for whom reputation is inseparable from privacy, credibility, and influence.

About Pavesen

Pavesen is a bespoke reputation management service working with prominent individuals, families, and institutions to protect and enhance their digital presence. Based in London with Middle Eastern connections, the firm delivers tailored solutions built on discretion, trust, and long-term thinking.