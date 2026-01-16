LONG BEACH, CA - January 16, 2026 - Unusual Babe Undercover (UBU) announced the release of a new collection of cotton sleepwear and loungewear designed to offer modern silhouettes built around natural-fiber comfort. The launch marks the brand's latest development in its ongoing work with cotton-based apparel and reflects its focus on simple, functional design.

The new assortment features garments produced with ethically sourced cotton and constructed to emphasize breathability and ease of wear. According to the company's designer, cotton continues to be central to UBU's approach. “Women love the feel of cotton, but that doesn't mean there has to be a trade-off in style,” designer Jannie Whitt said, noting that the new line aims to demonstrate how natural fabrics can support straightforward, contemporary pieces.

Developed With an Emphasis on Individuality

UBU noted that the collection was created with attention to how women interact with sleepwear and loungewear in daily routines. The designs incorporate a mix of calm, understated colors and silhouettes that are intended to work across various body types. The company stated that the objective was to provide garments that maintain clarity of form without leaning on excessive detailing, offering a practical alternative within the category.







Focus on Responsible Materials

Unusual Babe Undercover reaffirmed its commitment to natural fibers and reduced-waste production methods. UBU emphasized that the cotton used in the new line is sourced through ethical supply channels and manufactured with processes intended to limit unnecessary waste. The company added that its continued use of cotton aligns with ongoing discussions within the fashion industry about the role of natural fibers and environmentally conscious material selection.

Industry research has highlighted increasing consumer interest in breathable fabrics and simplified silhouettes, particularly in categories such as sleepwear, where function and comfort hold equal relevance. UBU noted that the collection aligns with these developments and reflects the wider shift toward garments that integrate ease of movement with straightforward design.

Industry Context

Over the past several years, the sleepwear segment has seen changes shaped by evolving consumer habits and the growing preference for garments that merge comfort with modern styling. Cotton-based apparel has played a distinct role in this shift due to its natural breathability and familiarity. Publications covering fashion trends have acknowledged UBU's contribution to this area, with Women's Wear Daily referring to Unusual Babe Undercover as“the company that made cotton great,” noting the brand's distinct direction within cotton-focused design.

The new cotton sleepwear and loungewear collection is available exclusively through the company's website at. UBU stated that the collection will remain accessible online for customers seeking detailed product information and material specifications.

About Unusual Babe Undercover

Unusual Babe Undercover (UBU) is a women's fashion brand headquartered in Long Beach, California. The brand develops cotton-based intimate apparel, sleepwear, and loungewear, with emphasis on natural materials and streamlined design. UBU continues to incorporate responsible sourcing practices across its production processes.





