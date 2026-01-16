403
White House Unveils Set-Up Of Gaza Board Of Peace
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (KUNA) - The White House issued a statement on Friday outlining President Trump's Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict and the lineup of the newly-established Board of Peace which take charge of implementing the plan.
Following is the test of the statement.
Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump congratulated the formation of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), a vital step forward in implementing Phase Two of his Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict - a 20-point roadmap for lasting peace, stability, reconstruction, and prosperity in the region.
The NCAG will be led by Dr. Ali Sha'ath, a widely respected technocratic leader who will oversee the restoration of core public services, the rebuilding of civil institutions, and the stabilization of daily life in Gaza, while laying the foundation for long-term, self-sustaining governance.
Dr. Sha'ath brings deep experience in public administration, economic development, and international engagement, and is widely respected for his pragmatic, technocratic leadership and understanding of Gaza's institutional realities.
This milestone perfectly aligns with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803 (2025), which endorsed President Trump's Comprehensive Plan and welcomed the establishment of the Board of Peace.
The Board of Peace will play an essential role in fulfilling all 20 points of the President's plan, providing strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development.
To operationalize the Board of Peace's vision-under the chairmanship of President Donald J. Trump-a founding Executive Board has been formed, composed of leaders with experience across diplomacy, development, infrastructure, and economic strategy.
The appointed members are:
Secretary Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff
Jared Kushner
Sir Tony Blair
Marc Rowan
Ajay Banga
Robert Gabriel
Each Executive Board member will oversee a defined portfolio critical to Gaza's stabilization and long-term success, including, but not limited to, governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilization.
In support of this operating model, the Chairman has appointed Aryeh Lightstone and Josh Gruenbaum as senior advisors to the Board of Peace, charged with leading day-to-day strategy and operations, and translating the Board's mandate and diplomatic priorities into disciplined execution.
Nickolay Mladenov, an Executive Board member, will serve as the High Representative for Gaza.
In this capacity, he will act as the on-the-ground link between the Board of Peace and the NCAG. He will support the Board's oversight of all aspects of Gaza's governance, reconstruction, and development, while ensuring coordination across civilian and security pillars.
To establish security, preserve peace, and establish a durable terror-free environment, Major General Jasper Jeffers has been appointed Commander of the International Stabilization Force (ISF), where he will lead security operations, support comprehensive demilitarization, and enable the safe delivery of humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials.
In support of the Office of the High Representative and the NCAG, a Gaza Executive Board is being established.
The Board will help support effective governance and the delivery of best-in-class services that advance peace, stability, and prosperity for the people of Gaza.
The appointed members are:
Steve Witkoff
Jared Kushner
Minister Hakan Fidan
Ali Al-Thawadi
General Hassan Rashad
Sir Tony Blair
Marc Rowan
Minister Reem Al-Hashimy
Nickolay Mladenov
Yakir Gabay
Sigrid Kaag
The United States remains fully committed to supporting this transitional framework, working in close partnership with Israel, key Arab nations, and the international community to achieve the objectives of the Comprehensive Plan.
The President calls on all parties to cooperate fully with the NCAG, the Board of Peace, and the International Stabilization Force to ensure the swift and successful implementation of the Comprehensive Plan.
Additional Executive Board and Gaza Executive Board members will be announced over the coming weeks. (end)
