SLNO INVESTOR ALERT: Investors Encouraged To Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP About Fraud Investigation

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors its investigation on behalf of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. ("Soleno" or the"Company") (NASDAQ: SLNO) investors concerning the Company's and/or members of its senior management's possible violation of the federal securities laws or other unlawful business practices.

What Happened?

On August 15, 2025, Scorpion Capital published a report that described Soleno's only product, Vykat XR, as overpriced and potentially unsafe for children. On this news, the price of Soleno shares declined by $5.73 per share, or approximately 7.41%, from $77.36 per share on August 14, 2025 to close at $71.64 on August 15, 2025.

Then on November 4, 2025, Soleno revealed during its quarterly earnings call that the discontinuation rate of Vykat XR related to adverse effects was approximately 8% at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Soleno's Chief Executive Officer disclosed during the call that Soleno“did see a disruption in our [Vykat XR] launch trajectory in the wake of a short seller report that was released in mid-August [i.e, the Scorpion Capital report], mostly in the form of a lower number of start forms and increased discontinuations for non-serious adverse events. On this news, the price of Soleno shares declined by $16.98 per share, or approximately 26.59%, from $63.85 per share on November 4, 2025 to close at $46.87 on November 5, 2025.

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Soleno securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

