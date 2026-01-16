Kuwaiti Business Delegation Visits Silkroad Visual To Explore Digital Twin Applications

MENAFN - GetNews)On January 14, 2026, a Kuwaiti business delegation paid a special visit to our company for dedicated exchanges. Both sides focused on the core technologies of digital twins and Industry 4.0, conducting in-depth discussions on the topic of industrial upgrading in the digital era.







Yue Feng, Senior Vice President of Silkroad Visual Group, warmly received the visiting guests, accompanied by Senior Vice President Ding Pengqing and Vice President Tian Wanjun. The two parties engaged in in-depth exchanges regarding the application of visual technology in the international business sector, with a specific focus on how digital twin technology empowers Industry 4.0.







As a pioneer in China's visual technology sector, Silkroad Visual has always maintained an open and forward-looking international perspective. The visit by the Kuwaiti business delegation represents not only a cross-border business exchange but also highlights the attention garnered by Silkroad Visual's technical strength and industry influence.

During the tour, Yue Feng introduced the development history and global business layout of Silkroad Visual to the delegation. As a full-service provider in the visual technology industry, Silkroad Visual is actively promoting the global expansion of Chinese digital creativity and technology, committed to providing high-quality digital visual solutions to partners worldwide.

During the in-depth business exchange session, He Yonglin, Deputy General Manager of Shenzhen Tii Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (Tii Digital)-a wholly-owned subsidiary of Silkroad Visual-demonstrated the company's core capabilities in the field of digital twins to the delegation.







The delegation paid particular attention to the application of digital twin technology in modern factories. The demonstration showcased how Silkroad Visual utilizes high-precision modeling, real-time rendering, and big data integration to visualize complex industrial production processes, achieving "visible data, traceable status, and reliable decision-making."







Based on the demonstration scenarios, both parties focused on core technologies involving digital twins and Industry 4.0, conducting an in-depth discussion on the topic of industrial upgrading in the digital age.

During the exchange, the discussion centered on how to leverage the full-process simulation advantages of digital twins and the intelligent interconnectivity of Industry 4.0 to optimize production efficiency and reduce manufacturing costs. The delegation affirmed the company's practical achievements in digital transformation, and both parties agreed that technological innovation is the key engine for improving quality and efficiency in the industry.

As one of the core sectors in Silkroad Visual's business portfolio, digital twin technology is gradually becoming a critical force in driving the upgrade of traditional industries. Currently, Silkroad Visual's subsidiary, Tii Digital, has established a deep presence in various tracks such as smart cities, smart parks, and the industrial internet, forming mature full-chain solutions.

This in-depth exchange with the Kuwaiti business delegation confirms the strong international demand for high-quality digital technologies. Looking ahead, Silkroad Visual will continue to refine its core technologies and actively explore opportunities in overseas markets, serving global clients with superior digital visual products.







About Silkroad Visual Technology Co., Ltd.

Silkroad Visual Technology Co., Ltd. was established in 2002 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Silkroad Visual is a leader in digital visual technology, harnessing the power of CG, VR, AR, and other cutting-edge innovations. We deliver market-focused, innovation-driven digital creative services, offering everything from digital exhibitions to comprehensive full-chain solutions in digital creativity, data visualization, and design.

For more information, visit Silkroad Visual's website ( )