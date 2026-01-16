Bree Montoya Scholarship For Accounting Invites Applications From Undergraduate Students Nationwide To Advance Ethical Financial Leadership And Professional Integrity

MENAFN - GetNews)



Bree Montoya Scholarship for Accounting

Norman, OK - The Bree Montoya Scholarship for Accounting announces its call for applications from undergraduate students pursuing degrees in accounting, finance, and related fields across the United States. This merit-based scholarship opportunity recognizes students who demonstrate academic excellence, ethical commitment, and a passion for advancing transparency in financial reporting.

Established by Bree Montoya, Director of the Business Valuation and Litigation Support Department at Gray, Blodgett & Company, PLLC, the scholarship reflects a dedication to cultivating the next generation of accounting professionals. With more than two decades of accounting experience and fifteen years in public accounting, Bree Montoya has built a distinguished career specializing in business valuation, forensic accounting, and financial consulting across diverse industries in Oklahoma.

The Bree Montoya Scholarship for Accounting aims to support aspiring accountants who uphold the highest standards of integrity and seek to make meaningful contributions to the financial community. Through this initiative, Bree Montoya extends her commitment to education and professional excellence by investing in students who share her values of ethical decision-making and analytical precision.

Eligibility and Application Requirements

To qualify for the Bree Montoya Scholarship for Accounting, applicants must be currently enrolled as undergraduate students at accredited colleges or universities in the United States. Candidates must be pursuing or planning to pursue degrees in accounting, finance, or related fields, and must demonstrate academic dedication, integrity, and strong interest in the accounting profession.

The scholarship requires submission of an essay between 500 and 800 words addressing the following prompt: "Describe how ethical decision-making and transparency play a vital role in the accounting profession. How do you envision using your accounting education to promote trust and integrity in financial reporting?" Essays will be evaluated based on originality, clarity, critical thinking, and alignment with core accounting professional values.

Award Details and Timeline

The scholarship provides a one-time award of $1,000 to the selected recipient. The application deadline is July 15, 2026, and the scholarship winner will be announced on August 15, 2026.

About Bree Montoya

Bree Montoya holds a Bachelor of Accountancy and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance with a minor in Economics from the University of Oklahoma. As a Certified Public Accountant licensed in Oklahoma, she maintains Accreditation in Business Valuation from the AICPA and the Certified Valuation Analyst designation from the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts. Throughout her career, Bree Montoya has managed hundreds of business valuation and litigation support engagements involving family law, commercial disputes, gift and estate planning, and matters affecting privately held companies. Her professional reputation centers on analytical precision, objectivity, and delivering reliable financial insights.

The establishment of the Bree Montoya Scholarship for Accounting demonstrates her ongoing commitment to supporting students who aspire to excellence in the accounting field and who recognize the critical importance of ethical standards in financial practice.

Application Information

Students interested in applying for the scholarship can find complete details, eligibility requirements, and application instructions at. All submissions must be received by the July 15, 2026 deadline to be considered.