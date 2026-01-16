An Open Letter From Fallbrook Veterinary Clinic And Dr. Jody Downhill

MENAFN - GetNews) Helping everyday pet parents in Woodland Hills and beyond take small steps toward better preventative care.

Dear Pet Parents, we know how busy life gets. Between work, family, and all the daily responsibilities, it's easy to push off your pet's routine check-up or delay that dental cleaning you meant to schedule months ago.

You're not alone. We see it every day in our clinic. And we understand-it doesn't come from neglect. It comes from love and from being human.

But here's something we want to share from the heart, based on what we've learned from more than 20 years of caring for animals here at Fallbrook Veterinary Clinic:

“We often meet pets for the first time when something has already gone wrong. But many of those emergencies could have been avoided with simple yearly exams or vaccines.” - Dr. Jody Downhill

Why Preventative Care Matters More Than You Think

At our Woodland Hills practice, we've seen firsthand how small decisions-like skipping an annual check-up-can lead to bigger problems. The truth is, prevention isn't just ideal. It's often life-saving.

1 in 3 pets will need emergency veterinary treatment every year.

Over 50% of illnesses in pets could be caught early with routine checkups (AVMA).

Dental disease affects 80% of dogs by age 3, yet few receive regular dental care.

Obesity affects over 55% of pets, increasing their risk for arthritis, diabetes, and cancer. Preventative visits cost 70% less than emergency treatments on average.

These are not just numbers. They reflect real animals-many of whom we've cared for from their first visit to their final goodbye.

“I've cared for pets from their first vaccine through adulthood, and then helped many over the rainbow bridge. That full-circle relationship is powerful.” - Dr. Downhill

A Message from Dr. Jody Downhill

I've been a veterinarian for almost three decades. I grew up with animals of all kinds-dogs, cats, horses, a sparrow hawk, even a tortoise. I've always felt connected to them. It's why I do what I do.

But being a veterinarian also means watching people go through guilt and heartbreak when their pet is sick-and realizing it could have been prevented.

“Preventative care saves lives-and money. A quick exam can catch things before they become something big.”

The goal of this letter isn't to make you feel bad. It's to remind you: you can take simple steps that make a real difference. Even if it's just one small action this week.

What You Can Do This Week

Here are 10 things you can do right now-most of which take less than 10 minutes:

Check your pet's vaccination records – are they up to date?

Schedule an annual wellness exam – even if your pet seems fine.

Check your pet's teeth – especially the back molars where the tartar builds up.

Inspect their weight – has it crept up? Adjust feeding if needed.

Touch their body gently – feel for any new lumps or bumps.

Look at their ears, eyes, and teeth – note anything off.

Check their flea/tick prevention – when was the last dose?

Go for a longer walk – or add a few minutes of active play.

Research your pet's breed health risks – awareness leads to action.

Set a reminder – to repeat one of these actions next week.

“You don't have to wait for something to go wrong. A few small checks can add years to your pet's life.” - If you find any problems big or small, bring your pet in for a check up as soon as possible. Dr. Downhill

Your Turn: Make One Commitment

We're inviting you to pick just one thing from that list. Do it this week. Stick with it for 7 days. Then share this letter with someone else who loves their pet but might need a little reminder.

Because if there's one thing we know after years in this work, it's this:

“When people feel empowered-not judged-they show up for their animals. That's when real care happens.” - Dr. Downhill

About Fallbrook Veterinary Clinic

Founded in 2003 by Dr. Jody Downhill, Fallbrook Veterinary Clinic provides comprehensive care for dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, and farm animals in Woodland Hills, CA. Known for its focus on preventative care, compassionate service, and long-term relationships, the clinic serves as a trusted partner for generations of pet families.