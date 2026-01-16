Drivers Revisit Car Finance Deals As Awareness Around Mis-Selling Grows

MENAFN - GetNews)



"UK drivers reassess car finance agreements with an advisor, looking for clarity on PCP terms, commissions, and whether the deal was explained fairly."Across the UK, more drivers are starting to revisit old car finance agreements with fresh eyes. It's not always because something feels wrong. Often, it's about wanting to feel certain that the deal was fair. Reclaim247 is helping make that easier. The service offers a fast, no-pressure way to check for possible car finance claims and PCP claims, all without any paperwork or upfront costs.

Manchester, UK - January 16, 2026 - What once felt like a closed chapter is now being reviewed with fresh eyes. From PCP agreements to standard hire purchase contracts, thousands of drivers are starting to look back at their car finance deals. Many are asking the same question. Was this deal explained properly and structured fairly?

Reclaim247 is supporting this growing interest by offering a simple and accessible way to explore whether mis-sold car finance may have occurred. Its free eligibility checker helps drivers understand if they could have a valid PCP claim or car finance claim, even if the agreement was signed years ago.

“We're seeing a real shift in behaviour,” said Andrew Franks, Co-Founder of Reclaim247.“It's not just about chasing compensation. Many people are simply looking for peace of mind. They want to make sure the finance they agreed to was as fair as it should have been.”

Mis-Selling Often Goes Unnoticed at the Time

Many issues in car finance agreements are difficult to spot right away. A driver may have been told they were comparing several lenders, when in fact they were only offered one product. Some may have agreed to an interest rate without knowing that a broker added commission on top. These details, though easy to overlook, are important.

According to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), millions of agreements signed between April 2007 and November 2024 could contain signs of mis-sold car finance. Common examples include:

Discretionary Commission Arrangements

Where brokers raised interest rates to increase their commission, without informing the customer.

Unfairly High Commissions

Where the commission earned by the broker was far higher than expected for the size of the loan.

Limited Lender Choice

Where drivers believed they were shown a range of options, but were only offered one finance product.

Each of these issues could form the basis of a PCP claim or wider car finance claim.

Why PCP Claims Are Still Being Missed

Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) deals remain one of the most commonly misunderstood types of car finance. While the monthly payments often seemed low, many drivers were unaware of large balloon payments or vague terms at the end of the agreement.

“We often speak to people who were happy with the deal at the time,” said Franks.“But when they go back and compare the final payment or total cost, it doesn't quite add up. That's when they start asking questions.”

A Fast, Clear and Paper-Free Process

Reclaim247's online checker is built to remove complexity. Drivers do not need to find old paperwork or contact their previous lender. By entering just a name, address and date of birth, the system searches for historic agreements and checks for signs of mis-selling.

If signs of mis-sold car finance are found, the customer is referred to a regulated legal partner who handles the next steps. There is no obligation to move forward, and no fee unless compensation is successfully recovered.

One Small Step Toward Financial Clarity

Reclaim247 encourages drivers to see this as part of their regular financial review. Just like checking a credit score or pension, reviewing a past car finance agreement can provide important clarity. It is not always about spotting something wrong. Sometimes it's simply about confirming that everything was explained properly from the start.

If you financed a car between April 2007 and November 2024, whether through a PCP agreement or a hire purchase contract, it is worth checking to see if anything was missed.

Start your free eligibility check today via Reclaim247.

No documents required. No upfront cost.

About Reclaim247

Reclaim247 is a multi-award-nominated UK-based claims management service helping motorists understand whether they may have been affected by mis-sold car finance. The company provides a fast, document-free eligibility check for PCP claims and car finance claims. Reclaim247 operates on a no win no fee basis and connects customers with regulated legal partners who handle the claims process from start to finish.