Martone Unleashes Hypnotic New Single“Ekstasé” On January 16, 2026

"An intoxicating house anthem from the forthcoming album Phoenix Rising: The Emperor's Ascension"

DETROIT, MI - January 16, 2026 - Celebrated dance and house music innovator Martone returns with his electrifying new single“Ekstasé,” arriving worldwide on January 16, 2026 via The Martone Group LLC. Clocking in at a sleek 3:04, the Radio Edit of“Ekstasé” is a slow-burning, sensual house track that fuses hypnotic grooves, intimate lyricism, and undeniable dancefloor pull.

Written by Martone and Clayton Morgan Daniels,“Ekstasé” captures the magnetic tension of a late-night connection-where rhythm replaces reason and desire becomes its own form of intoxication. Built on deep house foundations and a simmering pulse, the track wraps listeners in a nocturnal atmosphere where touch, movement, and emotion blur into one immersive experience.

Lyrically,“Ekstasé” explores connection as a natural high-no substances required. Lines like“Don't need a pill, no drugs, don't need a drink / You're the trip I crave” underscore the song's core message: ecstasy is found in presence, chemistry, and the shared moment on the dance floor. The chorus moves with deliberate sensuality, mirroring the track's slow, enveloping groove and inviting listeners to lose themselves in the rhythm.

“Ekstasé” serves as a powerful introduction to Martone's forthcoming album, Phoenix Rising: The Emperor's Ascension, a project that continues his evolution as a bold storyteller within electronic and house music. Known for blending emotional honesty with club-ready production, Martone once again balances intimacy and energy-crafting music that resonates as deeply in headphones as it does under club lights.

With its polished production (by Michael E. Williams, II of Platinum Keyz Recordings, and recorded at Platinum Keyz in Lansing, MI), seductive pacing, and undeniable hook,“Ekstasé” is poised to make an impact across dance floors, playlists, and late-night radio alike-further solidifying Martone's place as a leading voice in modern house music.

“Ekstasé” will be available on all major digital platforms beginning January 16, 2026.

ABOUT MARTONE:

Martone is a boundary-pushing house music artist whose work fuses deep, vocal-driven grooves with modern electronic textures, creating music that functions as both sanctuary and celebration. Known as“The Emperor of House Music,” he embraces the title as a responsibility-honoring the genre's marginalized roots while pushing its sound forward with intention and soul. As a Black, queer artist, Martone centers themes of freedom, connection, sensuality, and self-expression, crafting songs that invite listeners to belong and move without apology. His artistry extends beyond the dance floor into storytelling and multimedia projects, including his forthcoming album Phoenix Rising: The Emperor's Ascension, marking a powerful chapter of transformation and creative elevation.

