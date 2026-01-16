Eyes Forward, Guitars Up: Eleyet Mcconnell Release Classic Rock-Fueled“The Horizon”

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Award-winning husband and wife duo are releasing the first single from their forthcoming album, marking a bold shift to a more rock-oriented sound.

URBANA, OH - January 16, 2026 - Award-winning husband-and-wife duo Eleyet McConnell return with their powerful new single,“The Horizon,” arriving on all major digital platforms January 16, 2026. Marking a bold evolution in their sound,“The Horizon” is the duo's most rock-oriented, classic rock–inspired release to date, pairing driving guitars and an anthemic arrangement with the emotional honesty that has become their signature.

Built around themes of perseverance, self-determination, and breaking free from adversity,“The Horizon” captures the moment when uncertainty gives way to resolve. The song opens in the shadow of doubt-storms looming, questions unanswered-before rising into a defiant chorus that refuses defeat. Lines like“I'll take it head on; that's my way” and“I will soar into the clouds and find the sun” speak to the courage it takes to confront hardship rather than retreat from it.

Sonically,“The Horizon” draws from the backbone of classic rock, blending muscular guitar work with steady, forward-driving rhythms. The production is clean but purposeful, allowing the song's message to remain front and center while expanding Eleyet McConnell's sonic palette. It's a confident step into louder territory without sacrificing the emotional depth and authenticity that have earned them a loyal following.

Lyrically, the track reflects a turning point-moving from survival to control, from endurance to action. The bridge,“Burnin' daylight ain't wasting no more time / I'll break the chains, unlock the doors and I'll be fine,” serves as the song's emotional release, reinforcing the idea that resilience isn't passive-it's a decision.

“The Horizon” continues the momentum of a breakthrough period for Angie and Chris of Eleyet McConnell. In 2024, the duo earned significant industry recognition, including a Josie Music Award win, along with GOLD for Band Single of the Year for“Surrender” and BRONZE for Band Album of the Year for Crazy World at the International Singer Songwriters Association (ISSA) Awards. Those honors helped cement their reputation as one of independent music's most compelling and authentic voices.

With“The Horizon,” Eleyet McConnell deliver a statement release-one that honors classic rock's spirit of determination while speaking directly to modern listeners navigating their own storms. It's a song about choosing forward motion, even when the outcome isn't guaranteed.

“The Horizon” will be available worldwide on January 16, 2026. For more information, visit