Rising R&B/Hip Hop Artist Mandu Soul To Release Debut Album, 'Entelechy'

Entelechy' is a carefully woven album that puts Mandu Soul's storytelling and musical talents on display for listeners everywhere

JANUARY 16, 2026 - On January 30, 2026, listeners around the world will have their first chance to hear rising R&B/hip hop artist Mandu Soul's first album, 'Entelechy.' The 12track album will go live soon, offering Mandu Soul's fans and soon-to-be fans a beautifully woven demonstration of his natural storytelling abilities and musical artistry.

'Entelechy' is a crisp, modern album with an old school vibe that echoes the classics of the past. This album is diverse and nostalgic, offering a transparent look into the soul of this incredibly dynamic rising artist. The name of the album is synonymous for“the realization of potential,” and that's exactly the lens through which Mandu Soul bares his soul for this eagerly-awaited new album.“I thought it fit perfectly into what it feels like creating music,” said Mandu Soul.“It's about bringing my dreams into actuality and showing parts of my soul that I rarely show.”

When listening to 'Entelechy' for the first time, listeners are sure to pick up on the strong emotions set forth in each track. Singles such as“The Silence,”“Last Dance,” and“Anywhere You Are” join the previously released and highly acclaimed tracks“Friends,”“Can't Wait,” and“Destiny” on the new album. Over the past five years, Mandu Soul has quite literally poured his heart, soul, and essence into 'Entelechy,' and this album offers a rosters of songs that will simply resonate with listeners from all backgrounds.

'Entelechy' will make its debut on January 30, 2026, and will be available on major streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and more. The album will be available for purchase at BandCamp. Learn more by visiting .

ABOUT MANDU SOUL

Mandu Soul is a R&B/hip hop/pop singer and songwriter who shares his authentic soul with the world.

Instagram: @iam_mandusoul

TikTok: @iam_mandusoul

Website: