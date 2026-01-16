Lyon Coaching Group Brings Leadership Training And One-On-One Coaching To Kansas City
Founded by Rae Lyon, Lyon Coaching Group is guided by the belief that leadership is not one-size-fits-all. With services tailored to a variety of professional goals, the company helps clients build confidence, improve communication, and lead more effectively. Coaching is available for individuals at all levels, as well as for teams seeking better alignment and collaboration.
Services Offered Include:
Leadership training programs for groups and organizations
One-on-one coaching for professionals and executives
Team coaching focused on communication and performance
Customized support for strategic goal setting and accountability
Rae Lyon brings experience in leadership development and coaching to the company. Her professional background and qualifications can be viewed on LinkedIn.
Lyon Coaching Group is actively accepting new clients in the Kansas City area and surrounding regions.
Contact Information:
Location: 4701 NE 77th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64119
Phone: 573-881-6996
Website:
Tagline: Go Be Great!
About Lyon Coaching Group
Lyon Coaching Group is a professional development company dedicated to helping individuals and organizations unlock their full potential through personalized coaching and leadership training. Based in Kansas City, the company serves clients who are ready to elevate their leadership skills, enhance team dynamics, and achieve meaningful professional growth.
