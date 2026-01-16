Lyon Coaching Group Brings Leadership Training And One-On-One Coaching To Kansas City

MENAFN - GetNews)Lyon Coaching Group, a growing professional development company, is now offering leadership training and personalized coaching services in the Kansas City metro area. The business, based at 4701 NE 77th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64119, works with both individuals and teams to support personal growth, leadership development, and organizational effectiveness.

Founded by Rae Lyon, Lyon Coaching Group is guided by the belief that leadership is not one-size-fits-all. With services tailored to a variety of professional goals, the company helps clients build confidence, improve communication, and lead more effectively. Coaching is available for individuals at all levels, as well as for teams seeking better alignment and collaboration.

Services Offered Include:



Leadership training programs for groups and organizations

One-on-one coaching for professionals and executives

Team coaching focused on communication and performance Customized support for strategic goal setting and accountability

Rae Lyon brings experience in leadership development and coaching to the company. Her professional background and qualifications can be viewed on LinkedIn.

Lyon Coaching Group is actively accepting new clients in the Kansas City area and surrounding regions.

Contact Information:

Location: 4701 NE 77th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64119

Phone: 573-881-6996

Website:

Tagline: Go Be Great!

