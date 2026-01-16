B.E. Collective Plus Launches National HBCU NIL Education & Brand Experience Tour, Expanding Athlete Empowerment Through Culture, Esports, And Innovation

Washington, D.C. United States - B.E. Collective+ has officially launched its National HBCU NIL Education & Brand Experience Tour, a culture-centered initiative designed to equip HBCU student-athletes with essential NIL education, esports exposure, and immersive brand experiences that extend beyond the field of play.

Founded by sports marketing strategist Antoine Burrell, B.E. Collective+ addresses longstanding gaps in NIL education, visibility, and opportunity that disproportionately impact HBCU athletes. As the national NIL landscape continues to evolve, many HBCU programs remain underserved when it comes to access, infrastructure, and culturally aligned brand partnerships.

“Most NIL solutions weren't created with our culture, campuses, or lived experiences in mind,” said Burrell.“Our mission is to transform NIL from just a buzzword into a bridge-connecting education, entrepreneurship, and long-term career pathways for Black student-athletes.”

A Culture-First NIL Learning Experience

The National Tour blends hands-on education with culturally relevant activations, allowing student-athletes to immediately apply what they learn in real-world environments. Core elements of the initiative include:

● Inside the NIL: HBCU Sports Business + NIL Education Summit Series

● HBCU House, a traveling cultural and brand activation featured at major sporting events

● Future Ready: Esports, Culture & Content Workshops

● NIL Digital Education Platform (launching soon)

“We're teaching the business-and then creating spaces where athletes can apply it authentically, creatively, and in community,” Burrell added.







2026 National Tour & Upcoming Events

B.E. Collective+ is entering 2026 with a robust national calendar that reflects its growing footprint across HBCU campuses and major cultural moments:

Year-Long (2026):

Tennessee State University - Eye of the Tiger NIL Collective Management

January 14, 2026:

Livingstone College - NIL Workshop (Condensed Summit)

January 23, 2026:

Texas Southern University - Sports Business + NIL Education Summit

January 29, 2026:

Hampton University - Sports Business + NIL Education Summit

February 13–14, 2026:

NBA All-Star Weekend - HBCU House Cultural & Brand Activation

April 11, 2026:

Southern University - Sports Business + NIL Education Summit

These events are part of a broader effort to bring NIL education directly to campuses while meeting student-athletes at the intersection of sports, culture, and opportunity.

Building a National NIL Ecosystem

Over the next two years, B.E. Collective+ will continue scaling its impact by:

● Expanding the Inside the NIL Summit Tour to 15+ HBCUs

● Launching a subscription-based NIL digital education platform

● Growing HBCU House into a national culture-and-brand experience circuit

● Developing corporate partnerships aligned with Gen Z culture, creativity, and community impact

To date, B.E. Collective+ has engaged 650+ HBCU students and student-athletes, established multiple university partnerships, and delivered programming in collaboration with nonprofit organizations, media outlets, and sports industry leaders.

ABOUT B.E. COLLECTIVE+

B.E. Collective+ is a culture-driven sports education and experiential brand based in Washington, D.C. The organization empowers HBCU student-athletes through NIL education, esports engagement, entrepreneurship pathways, and immersive cultural programming designed to elevate visibility, leadership, and long-term success.

