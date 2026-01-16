Diary Of A Pastor's Wife: A Courageous Testimony Of Faith, Betrayal, And Unbreakable Hope

Marriage is one of the most sacred covenants made before God-made even holier when two believers are united in Christ. It is a vow not only to one another, but to God Himself. Yet even sacred covenants can be tested in ways few are prepared for. In Diary of a Pastor's Wife, a former First Lady of the church shares her deeply personal and courageous testimony of love, faith, heartbreak, and spiritual endurance after her husband-a pastor and servant of the Lord-chose to walk away from their marriage and ministry. Once standing faithfully beside her husband in a life centered on God, service, and leadership, the author never imagined that the man called to shepherd others would abandon his own sacred vows. His departure shattered more than a marriage; it broke a promise made before God and left behind a woman who had served, prayed, and sacrificed in silence as the First Lady of the church.

“For how can two truly walk together unless they walk in Him?” she asks.“I chose to walk in Christ. He chose to walk away.” Diary of a Pastor's Wife pulls back the curtain on a rarely discussed reality within church culture-the emotional, spiritual, and personal struggles faced by First Ladies and ministry wives. While Scripture reminds believers that“a threefold cord is not quickly broken,” this powerful testimony confronts the truth that spiritual warfare is real and relentless, often targeting those closest to leadership. Even households rooted in faith are not immune to attack. This book is not written in bitterness, anger, or retaliation. Instead, it is written in obedience, healing, and purpose. With honesty and grace, the author shares how God strengthened her to endure betrayal without losing her faith, her voice, or her identity in Christ.

“To First Ladies everywhere,” she writes,“my purpose is awareness and understanding. I want you to know how heartbreak like this can happen and to be mindful of your relationship with your man of God. Ministry does not make us invincible, and silence does not equal strength.” Through pain, prayer, and perseverance, the author found the courage to tell her story-not to shame, but to shine light where silence has prevailed for too long. Her testimony serves as both a warning and a word of encouragement: a reminder that even when a covenant is broken by man, God remains faithful. Diary of a Pastor's Wife is a story born of loss, refined by faith, and sustained by hope. It speaks to First Ladies, ministry wives, and anyone who has experienced betrayal while clinging to God. Above all, it testifies that identity, purpose, and healing are found not in a title or position, but in Christ alone.

About the Book

Diary of a Pastor's Wife is a faith-based memoir that explores marriage, ministry, spiritual warfare, and restoration. It is a compelling testimony of resilience and redemption for women navigating broken promises while holding onto faith.

Availability

The book will be available online through major digital platforms: