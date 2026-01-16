MENAFN - GetNews) In a recently hosted webinar, the SEO experts of Marketing1on1 have recommended some of the best resources to purchase backlinks from, to get SEO benefits in 2026.

Los Angeles, CA - January 16, 2026 - High-quality backlinks remain a tried and tested strategy in the SEO domain. For search engine optimization experts, it is a proven technique for ranking success. During a packed webinar hosted last week, the SEO experts of Marketing1on1 recommended some of the best resources to buy backlinks for SEO benefits in 2026. And their suggestions were quite useful.

Leading the pack is Marketing1on1 itself, which has set the gold standard for managed link building and guest posting services worldwide. With over a decade of industry experience, it offers quality backlinks that come from high-DA sites with contextual relevance. The company is a pioneer in white-hat SEO and its curated backlinks align with the niche of consumers.

The company invests enough time to vet publishers, craft custom guest posts, and curate backlinks that can offer true SEO benefits to clients. These are extremely advantageous for startups and small and medium business owners that lack a sizeable marketing capital. The backlinks offered by Marketing1on1 are quite reasonably priced. These deliver safe, effective results without risking penalties.

“With the SEO algorithms of Google prioritizing relevance, authority, and natural link profiles, our backlinks are just what clients need,” said an expert SEO professional of Marketing1on1,“We offer the best links that are ideal for businesses seeking long-term authority. Whether you need dofollow links from niches like e-commerce sites or tech and finance websites, we have it all.”

AffordableBacklinks is another top recommended option of the SEO experts. This budget-conscious platform offers backlinks drawn from PBNs, niche blogs, and forums with DR 30+ metrics. These come at very affordable prices, which make it a smart pick for SMBs that need fast results without breaking the bank. At a time when core web vitals have become significant, the platform's focus on mobile-friendly placements keeps campaigns penalty-proof.

InternetMarketingFirm is the final recommendation. This full-service SEO agency offers link building as a part of its comprehensive strategies. Its backlinks come from authoritative directories, press releases, and sponsored posts on DA 50+ domains. These are not like isolated links; the ecosystem approach of this platform drives sustained traffic. It offers custom reporting dashboards, which is suitable for agencies that have to deal with multi-client portfolios in competitive verticals like health and SaaS.

The webinar of Marketing1on1 was attended by thousands of digital marketers, who lauded the backlink platform recommendations of the SEO experts for stressing on quality over quantity, niche relevance, and diversification. These are unlike black-hat farms. Clients who need SEO benefits can invest in such platforms for E-E-A-T signals that are rewarded by Google. Data obtained from case studies showed clients gaining huge boost in organic traffic within six months.

In 2026, search is evolving with multimodal AI and zero-click results. Strategic backlink acquisition is non-negotiable. The recommendations of Marketing1on1 can be very useful for marketers as well as business owners who look for backlinks from such reliable sources. Attendees appreciated the recommendations of the experts of Marketing1on1, and it again showed why the platform is trusted globally today.

About Marketing1on1

Marketing1on1 is a top SEO agency that offers a wide variety of digital marketing services, including link building, content marketing, and social media marketing to thousands of clients across the globe. It is trusted for ethical, results-driven services.