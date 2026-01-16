COOLSMILE: Redefining Portable Cooling For Any Space

MENAFN - GetNews) Now Live on Indiegogo

Whether you're working from home, relaxing in your backyard, camping under the stars, or traveling without reliable electricity, staying cool is no longer a luxury-it's a necessity. Yet traditional cooling solutions continue to fall short. Fans simply circulate warm air, evaporative coolers often exaggerate their effectiveness and raise hygiene concerns, and air conditioners are costly, power-hungry, and useless during outages.

This challenge led to the creation of COOLSMILE, a portable air space cooler developed by Misun Kim, now live on Indiegogo.

A Simple but Effective Cooling Concept

COOLSMILE doesn't rely on complex refrigerants or water misting. Instead, it uses a single 500ml frozen water bottle placed inside the unit. As warm air is drawn in, it passes through an aluminum heat sink and is transformed into a refreshing breeze- up to 7°C (12.4°F) cooler than room temperature.

This process produces no humidity, no condensation, and no wetness. Even in a 30°C (86°F) environment, COOLSMILE delivers noticeable cooling while maintaining a dry and comfortable airflow.

Learning from the First Generation

Two years ago, the first generation of COOLSMILE was introduced. While innovative, it wasn't perfect. Some users reported noise issues, stiff stoppers, and limited portability-falling short of the original“Space Cooler” vision.

Rather than ignoring these concerns, the team took them seriously. After significant development and refinement, a new generation of COOLSMILE was created, directly shaped by user feedback.

Key improvements include:

. Increased airflow with reduced noise through redesigned air outlets

. A dedicated Sleep Mode operating at under 40dB

. Smoother, easier-to-use stoppers

. Enhanced portability with a built-in 5000mAh battery, providing up to 8 hours of cordless use

Compact Size, Powerful Performance

Despite its small footprint, COOLSMILE delivers up to 17 CFM (cubic feet per minute) of cool air-ideal for personal spaces such as desks, bedside tables, tents, and small rooms.

At its core is a BLDC motor, which is stronger, quieter, and more durable than traditional DC motors. This makes COOLSMILE both energy-efficient and reliable for long-term use.

For sleep-sensitive users, the quiet operation is a standout feature. In Sleep Mode, COOLSMILE emits only a soft whisper, helping maintain an optimal sleeping environment without disturbance.

Cooling Without Being Plugged In

COOLSMILE is designed for mobility. With its internal battery, it continues to operate even when no power source is available. Whether during camping trips, outdoor activities, travel, or unexpected power outages, COOLSMILE delivers uninterrupted cooling-without tying you to a wall outlet.

This makes it more than a cooling device; it's a portable lifestyle solution.

Backed by a Growing Community on Indiegogo

COOLSMILE has already resonated with supporters on Indiegogo, raising $119,833 from 670 backers, with 85 people actively following the project. These numbers reflect strong market validation and real-world demand.

The campaign offers multiple reward tiers, including Early Bird and Basic Single/Double options, allowing backers to choose what best fits their needs. The project is open to everyone through Indiegogo's pledge manager.

Rethinking What a Portable Cooler Should Be

COOLSMILE doesn't try to replicate a traditional air conditioner. Instead, it delivers cooling in the most practical way possible- only where you need it, when you need it, and without unnecessary cost or complexity.

No moisture. No high energy bills. No dependency on continuous power.

Just efficient, personal cooling-anytime, anywhere.

COOLSMILE isn't just a way to survive summer. It's a smarter way to live through it.